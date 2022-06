TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be among the states where employers have struggled the least to hire new employees. With the labor force participation rate dipping to one of the lowest in decades, WalletHub.com says it released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO