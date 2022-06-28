Margot Robbie's Barbie voice revealed in leaked set video

People have become fascinated with the upcoming Barbie movie, which isn't set to release until next year.

The Warner Bros production features a string of A-listers with Margot Robbie playing the famous doll and Ryan Gosling , who will take on Barbie's male counterpart, Ken.

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell will also be a part of the star-studded cast.

People really don't know what to expect, which has encouraged people to 'leak' several videos and photos from the set.

Now, one viral Twitter clip has been turning heads, as it appears to reveal Robbie's 'Barbie voice.'

Shared by a Margot Robbie fan account, the footage shows the Australian actress and Ferrera rollerblading down the street. Robbie is sporting a hot pink bell-bottomed outfit as she grabs her friend's hand and shouts, “Ready for fun?”

See it for yourself here:



There's been a lot of buzz surrounding the film, with an incredible amount of snippets and speculations being shared ahead of the 2023 release.

One Twitter user said: "I'm saying we will know the entire plot of the movie when it's still a year away."

While another mirrored their comments, saying: "I’m seeing footage about this movie everywhere, and it’s not even out."

"At this point, we’re gonna see the whole movie before it releases," a third added.

Earlier in the month, Warner Bros gave a glimpse into Gosling's drastic Ken doll transformation, sporting bleach blonde locks, a spray tan and chiselled abs. Many people compared it to a Love Island promo – and we can certainly see why.



It wasn't long before social media compared Gosling's look in Barbie to one he sported in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines .

Barbie is set to hit cinemas on 21 July 2023.



