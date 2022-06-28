ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Officials: Unattended grill causes significant fire damage to Longview house

CBS19
CBS19
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials reported Monday that an unattended grill caused a house fire in Longview over the weekend, leading to about $4,000 in damage. According to the Longview...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Walk Light In Longview, Texas Made Drivers Laugh Until The City Fixed It

Every day on your way to work, school, the grocery store, or wherever, we are bombarded by literally hundreds of traffic signs and lights. It could be one of the stop signs you must stop at, or set your speed from the speed limit signs, lane merge ahead to one-way signs, or something else. These traffic signs and traffic lights give us directions and instructions and without them, a lot of us would be lost (although some are lost even with them!).
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Pursuit ends after Crockett police officer spikes suspect vehicle’s tires

KLTV’s Mark Scirto joins Smith County fire marshal, Tyler fire chief as recipients of 2022 W.T “Doc” Ballard Awards. “I want to thank you all for even considering me for this award,” Scirto said to those gathered at the ceremony, which included his wife of 40 years, Beth, as well as several of his children and grandchildren.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Longview, TX
Accidents
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana. Texarkana Police Department said that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kayla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

1 firefighter injured after blaze at portable storage building in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One Longview firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at a storage building Sunday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to 1823 Blueridge Parkway for a reported residential structure fire. When they arrived, a portable storage building was on fire and the heat started to damage a nearby structure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Engines#Accident#Lfd
KLTV

Over $450K seized in Mt. Enterprise traffic stop

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - Over $450,000 was seized after a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise Thursday. According to the Henderson Police Department, at 1:15 a.m. on June 30, officers with the Henderson Police Department, working a joint task force with Mount Enterprise Marshal John Randolph, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 259 in Mount Enterprise.
CBS19

UPDATE: Officials give all-clear after false alarm regarding plane crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County first responders have cleared the scene of what they originally thought was a plane crash near Big Sandy. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came in reporting a plane crash in a field approximately five miles south of Big Sandy, in the 18200 block of Highway 155.
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: More accountability, regulations for trail ride organizers going forward following shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday discussing the new county measures that will be put in place for trail rides and other mass gatherings. Officials also discussed the status of the current investigation of Sunday’s shooting that left five people injured. Pertaining to the active […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KLTV

Longview police looking for pair who robbed mall jewelry store

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman who they say robbed a jewelry store in the mall. The robbery happened on Friday at around 1:25 p.m.. Police were called to Kay Jewelers in Longview Mall when the store’s employee told them a male and female posed as customers by walking in the store and asking to look at jewelry. Then, the male suspect pulled a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5-year-old Jacksonville boy found

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) – Mooreland was found about one mile away from home, officials say. He is being checked out by EMS. _______________________________ JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old child was reported missing out of Jacksonville, according to officials. The child is a Black male last seen wearing no shirt or shoes, just dark blue […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district. The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Covid In East Texas

‘There’s still good people:’ Gladewater neighbors help woman with overwhelming yard cleanup. “My husband had a stroke and had to quit work. I just felt like there was not hope,” Judy said. That's when a local church stepped in. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7...
GLADEWATER, TX
KTAL

Man seriously injured in Sunset Acres crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy