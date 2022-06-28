ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cybin's Psilocybin Analog CYB003 Gets FDA Clearance For Trial To Potentially Treat Major Depressive Disorder

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzejK_0gOKUCI100

Psychedelic biopharma company Cybin Inc. CYBN has received FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) approval for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating its proprietary CYB003 for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

The company had previously been granted approval for the study from the Institutional Review Board, a group that works under FDA regulations. The IND acceptance, though, constitutes a milestone as it will be the industry’s first novel psilocybin analog to enter clinical development.

“Multiple academic studies have shown that psychedelic-based treatments, like psilocybin, may have the potential to revolutionize mental healthcare, but few companies have addressed the well-known limitations and side effects of oral psilocybin," said CEO Doug Drysdale. "We believe CYB003 has the potential to offer people in need with a more tolerable and potentially more effective treatment option.”

CYB003 is a deuterated analog of psilocybin, designed to potentially address the challenges and limitations of oral psilocybin. It is included in a family of molecules called indolamines along with more common neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

Preclinical data shows that CYB003 achieved less variability in plasma levels, faster onset of action and shorter duration of effect compared to oral psilocybin.

For the current study, the company is working with drug development Clinilabs. The CYB003 Phase 1/2a trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating people with moderate to severe MDD. Participants will receive two administrations (placebo/active and active/active) and a response/remission will be assessed at Week 3 (after the first dose) and at Week 6 (after the second dose).

The trial is set to evaluate rapid onset antidepressant effects as well as that of up to two doses of 12mg, providing important pharmacokinetics and safety data to determine a clinical path forward.

An optional open-label follow-up study will assess the durability of the treatment effect for up to 12 weeks.

Comments / 11

Related
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psilocybin#Major Depressive Disorder#Clinical Trial#Analog#Cybin Inc#Cybn#Ind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy