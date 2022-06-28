ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Excuse letter to get out of work for Stanley Cup parade

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIzpb_0gOKUAWZ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) –The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

If you are looking for an excuse to get out of work, we have you covered!

Here’s a letter you can copy and submit to your boss. You can also download it and share it with your friends:

Download FOX31 excuse letter to share with your boss and friends Download Download Channel 2 excuse letter to share with your boss and friends Download
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DUqj_0gOKUAWZ00

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the celebration parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will additionally have streaming coverage on FOX31 NOW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Parade#Get Out#The Colorado Avalanche#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested after body of missing man found in SUV

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a week after a missing Denver man’s body was found partially decomposed in the back of an SUV, Denver police made an arrest in the case. The Denver Police Department found the remains of 31-year-old Isiah Morales in the back seat of an SUV parked in the 800 block of […]
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy