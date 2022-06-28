ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Needed Rainfall On & Off This Evening!

By Bill Walsh
Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The front that’s brought us some needed rainfall is becoming stationary and will be across the area on Wednesday keeping showers in our forecast. This will continue to bring an unsettled weather...

