Needed Rainfall On & Off This Evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is expected to make it’s closest passage to our area this evening and overnight bringing the potential for a round of very heavy rainfall, especially near the coast. Minor flooding is possible and the situation will be watched closely for people who have Friday evening plans in flood vulnerable areas like Downtown Charleston. A Flood Watch is in effect for most coastal areas through the evening hours because of the chance of flooding. Saturday will be a transitional day as the deep tropical moisture begins to move to the northeast. This will allow us to trend toward a little more sunshine and a little less rainfall over the holiday weekend. By Sunday, we should be getting back to a more typical summertime pattern with hot days that end in a few afternoon or evening storms. Highs will be near 90° for both Sunday and the 4th of July! We could see a few scattered storms through the 4th of July, so have rain gear ready to go!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO