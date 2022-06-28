Possible changes coming to Fargo’s University Drive and 10th Street one-way systems

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
