ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis this year

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pAWy_0gOKTz8T00
Joe Nelson

Gunfire in broad daylight Thursday left one person dead, marking the 44th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stevens Ave. S. in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. At the scene was a man in his 30s who was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Minneapolis police.

"Officers attempted lifesaving medical aid until relieved by Fire and EMS. The injured male was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Despite all life-saving efforts, the male died at the hospital," MPD said in a release.

Police say the shooting happened when two of four people who were involved in an argument "presented guns," though it's unknown "which or how many of the individuals fired shots."

No arrests have been announced.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, M.N. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been […]
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man on the lam charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old Twin Cities man who remains on the lam is now charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.  Jashon Johnson, of Edina, is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing on Stevens Avenue South, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. His girlfriend, Australia Washington, is also charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcus Saunders. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson gunned down Saunders shortly after 1 p.m. as Saunders' two young children waited for him nearby. The mother of Saunders' children was with him, and told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Witness rattled but not surprised by Oakdale theater shooting

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) -- A gunman is on the run after opening fire inside a suburban Twin Cities movie theater.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Marcus Cinema in Oakdale. A 23-year-old man from Hugo was hurt and is expected to recover. Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. Robert Baril, a comedian, was inside the movie theater with his wife. They were enjoying a date night watching the new Elvis biopic when shots rang out. "On the one hand, it's unexpected," he said. "On the other hand, it's like, why wouldn't you expect it at this point? [Shootings] happen at schools, churches. "Gun violence is happening more often in Minnesota. Crime analysts are reporting 78 homicides this year across Minnesota, that's keeping pace with the record 201 killings last year. Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis is reporting a 50% jump in how often they treat "penetrating trauma wounds," which include gunshots. While Baril says he'll go back to a theater soon, he'll probably choose to sit by an aisle or an exit. "It's this eerie, unsettling feeling I suppose," he said. "What are you going to do aside from just not leaving your home?" 
OAKDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Man convicted in deadly Inver Grove Heights shooting

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A jury convicted a Minneapolis man Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting last year in Inver Grove Heights. According to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz, 44, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder after Bryant Jon Lutgens, of Burnsville, was found dead in a snowbank on Feb. 1, 2021.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
740thefan.com

Gasoline cause of explosion on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KEYC

Nashville man shot in head outside wedding party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WSMV) - Police said four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night. The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE 11 officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Fire And#Ems#Hennepin Healthcare#Mpd
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police conduct internal review of homicide data following WCCO inquiries

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO and CBS News are investigating unsolved murders across the country. On Wednesday, we shared there's roughly a 50-50 chance of having a homicide case cleared. That number is less in Minneapolis. The numbers are at a historic low according to the FBI.Our questions have the MPD reviewing hundreds of homicide cases. That's after Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data and found discrepancies.There are three main sites that offer the community a way to look at homicide data in Minneapolis. As Mayerle asked a question about one, it led to questions about the next. Numbers didn't add up.Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Black Enterprise

County Where George Floyd Was Murdered Set to Elect First Sheriff of Color

Hennepin County, the same county where George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin, is set to make history by electing its first sheriff of color. The three candidates running for Hennepin County’s top law enforcement role are either Black or South Asian, Star Tribune reports. It’s a huge milestone on the diversity scale, for a county where white men have served as sheriff since 1852.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Feds want 6 1/2 years for former MPD Officer in Floyd case

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of up to six-and-a-half years for former Minnesota Police Officer Tou Thao. Thao is one of three ex-MPD officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Prosecutors argued for the sentence Thursday for the sentence, which would mirror what they requested for former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng in the same case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy