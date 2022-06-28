ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County's COVID cases fall 25.4%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 39.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,326 new cases. That's down 39.2% from the previous week's tally of 20,281 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 48th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.2% from the week before, with 721,538 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 1.71% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

John Hopkins University has been collecting data from Pennsylvania on an erratic schedule, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muG5c_0gOKTpJD00

Franklin County reported 188 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 252 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 42,222 cases and 705 deaths.

Fulton County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,256 cases and 66 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 64 counties, with the best declines in Allegheny County, with 1,314 cases from 2,361 a week earlier; in Philadelphia County, with 1,693 cases from 2,465; and in Montgomery County, with 957 cases from 1,475.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Warren County with 163 cases per 100,000 per week; Montour County with 137; and Franklin County with 121. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 1,693 cases; Allegheny County, with 1,314 cases; and Montgomery County, with 957.

In Pennsylvania, 77 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 167 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,987,357 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 45,657 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,967,639 people have tested positive and 1,015,938 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 26. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,615
  • The week before that: 3,718
  • Four weeks ago: 4,002

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 63,626
  • The week before that: 57,605
  • Four weeks ago: 54,872

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County's COVID cases fall 25.4%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 39.2%

IN THIS ARTICLE
