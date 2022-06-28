ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Shelby woman celebrates 104th birthday

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
If you ask Alice McCluney her secret to a long and happy life, she won't give you any platitudes about eating healthy or having good genetics. Still she credits a higher power.

"Well of course it's the Lord. You can't do nothing for yourself, you can't even breathe if the Lord don't help. We should honor the Lord and praise him for being so good to us," said McCluney, who on June 17, celebrated her 104th birthday.

Originally from Jonesville South Carolina, she's lived in North Carolina for more than 80 years. She moved to Shelby with her husband, John Lee McCluney Sr, who passed away in 2007.

While she briefly did some housework for a woman in Shelby, McCluney's main occupation in life has been a home maker. She raised eight children and has been a grandmother to more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I have enjoyed it. I love my children. I had to give them a little spanking every once in a while, but by me teaching them they learned to obey and learned to obey God's word," she said.

Faith has always been a key component in McCluney's life. She taught Sunday school at her church, Jerusalem Christian Fellowship Church of God, until she was 102, and she still regularly attends church today.

"We would come to her house after church and do lunch, and there would be all of her kids and the grand kids here, a lot of people running around. She would find time to sit down with all of us wives and talk to us about what it meant to be a Godly wife or to have a faithful marriage. That has always stood out to me," said Tropzie McCluney, one of Alice's daughters-in-law.

"She has been the glue that has held this family together," said Margaret McCluney, another daughter-in-law. "It is her strength, her encouragement; even her grand kids and great grand kids all want to come see her, to have their grandmamma put hands on them and pray for them."

Through her faith, McCluney says God puts people on Earth for good reason. She's still not sure what he might have left for her to do, but said she's always willing to serve when she finds out.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

