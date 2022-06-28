ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': What to expect in free agency after huge NBA draft haul

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys share further breakdowns on how the Pistons' 2022 NBA draft class fits on the roster and how these new rookies will impact what Troy Weaver will do as free agency heats up this week. Then the guys give us some general thoughts on the NBA draft across the league.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

OMARI SANKOFA II:Why Pistons are unlikely to make big splash in NBA free agency

SHAWN WINDSOR:Here's what makes Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey-Jalen Duren Pistons so tantalizing

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, when any star is seeking a change of scenery in the modern NBA, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the chat. Admittedly, Kyrie Irving is more likely to find his way to Los Angeles. But, the Lakers can’t be totally ruled out […] The post The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Pulse#Free Press#Brycesimon3309 Gmail Com
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Reaction To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

Fewer than 24 hours ago, the college football landscape changed forever - for the second time in two years. Last year Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departures from the Big 12 for the SEC. Today, it was USC and UCLA were the next two major schools to shake up the college sporting world.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Was Partying In Nashville At A Cincoro Tequila Event

Michael Jordan might have stopped playing the game of basketball for over 20 years, but he continues to dominate headlines till now because of his immense widespread popularity among the sporting community. While Jordan does not have to put in the work in the off-season anymore, he has continued to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy