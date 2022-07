The new General Plan for Los Gatos calls for for 3,196 housing units to be developed in town over the next 20 years. Town council adopted the 2040 General Plan and Environmental Impact Report at a special meeting June 30. The vote was split, with Mayor Rob Rennie, Vice Mayor Maria Ristow and Councilmember Marico Sayoc voting in support of the plan and councilmembers Mary Badame and Matthew Hudes voting against it for adding an “excessive” number of housing units.

