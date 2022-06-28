Illinois Primary Election Day

Statement from IDVA Director Terry Prince: Corporal Nathan Carlson. July 1, 2022 – Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags across Illinois to fly at half-staff to honor one of our own. Corporal Nathan Carlson, a Marine hero and fellow Illinoisan, returned home after making the ultimate sacrifice of military service when he and four fellow Marines perished in an aircraft accident during a training exercise in the California desert. His wife Emily Baxter-Carlson; his parents, Eric and Karrie Carlson; and his sisters Casey and Mylee Carlson, along with countless friends and family will celebrate his life at his funeral on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Following the service, he will be honored by a flyover of Marine Corps aircraft over his alma mater–Harlem High School in Machesney Park.

