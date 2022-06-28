ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Primary Election Day

 5 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — It is election day for the Illinois Primary. Polls...

IDOI Publishes Auto Insurers’ Data Related to Premiums and Profits During the COVID-19 Pandemic and

IDOI Publishes Auto Insurers’ Data Related to Premiums and Profits During the COVID-19 Pandemic and. Chicago – The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) released data on auto insurance premiums paid by Illinois consumers to insurance companies before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2021). The data collected from companies included claims and losses. IDOI is pursuing legislation with members of the General Assembly to increase transparency and accountability in its work to regulate insurance companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
Statement from IDVA Director Terry Prince: Corporal Nathan Carlson

Statement from IDVA Director Terry Prince: Corporal Nathan Carlson. July 1, 2022 – Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags across Illinois to fly at half-staff to honor one of our own. Corporal Nathan Carlson, a Marine hero and fellow Illinoisan, returned home after making the ultimate sacrifice of military service when he and four fellow Marines perished in an aircraft accident during a training exercise in the California desert. His wife Emily Baxter-Carlson; his parents, Eric and Karrie Carlson; and his sisters Casey and Mylee Carlson, along with countless friends and family will celebrate his life at his funeral on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Following the service, he will be honored by a flyover of Marine Corps aircraft over his alma mater–Harlem High School in Machesney Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
July is Extreme Heat Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month. “We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. “Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund Project and Pheasant Fund grant opportunities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for two grant opportunities through Aug. 2: the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund grants. The Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois State Police Investigate Homicide in Colp

DuQuoin, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Colp at the request of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The incident occurred on June 30, 2022, at approximately 6:42 a.m. in the 300 block...

