Environment

Clear but hot days on deck for central Pa.

By David Wenner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday is expected to be another sunny, comfortable day in the Harrisburg region, with a high in the upper 70s and the temperature again dipping into...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PennLive.com

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Gov. Wolf Announces New Agreement between Penn Dot and Norfolk Southern

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that PennDOT and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. leaders target next week to complete state budget

An agreement on a 2022-23 state spending plan continues to be a work in progress but all sides remain optimistic a budget package will be in place sometime next week. Negotiations between the governor’s office and the legislature will continue through the Fourth of July weekend with legislative staffers working on drafting language on the package of bills that comprise the estimated $42 billion budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

Amtrak to add second daily train to Harrisburg

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday an agreement between Norfolk Southern and PennDOT with the state investing more than $200 million for infrastructure and safety improvements to the rail line including upgraded tracks and passenger platforms.
abc27.com

Vehicle fire disrupted traffic on I-83 North in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire restricted traffic on a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 29. According to York County Control, the incident was around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. At the time, the fire was believed to be under control, but there was fire equipment being moved around the area.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bear cub freed after getting its head stuck in plastic container

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said. The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
HARWINTON, CT
