Hearing loud noises on Noblesville's Cumberland Road? Here's what's going on

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Local public safety training could make an area of Noblesville noisy Tuesday, June 28.

Noblesville Police Department warned residents to avoid the 15000 block of Cumberland Road. The police, fire department and FBI will be training.

Residents also are warned that the road may be shut down at times. If you're near the area and hear loud noises, police say it is likely a result of a training scenario.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

