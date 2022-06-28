ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire tears through former White Plains Linen building in Peekskill

By Frank Becerra Jr. and Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

PEEKSKILL – A fire tore through the former White Plains Linen building in the city's downtown overnight, bringing in numerous firefighters to help extinguish the blaze.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. in the vacant complex sandwiched between Highland Avenue, Constant Avenue and North Division Street.

The complex includes more than 40,000 square feet that was once used to launder linens that were distributed to businesses throughout the region before White Plains Linen moved to John Walsh Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YUp7_0gOKOeS900

Early Tuesday, firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the two-story commercial building. Smoke filled surrounding neighborhoods for hours.

No injuries were reported. The Westchester County Cause and Origin Team was called in to try to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters from Peekskill, Croton-on-Hudson, Montrose, Mohegan Lake, Yorktown, Continental Village and the Montrose Veterans Affairs responded.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fire tears through former White Plains Linen building in Peekskill

