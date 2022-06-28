ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver killed in car crash on I-265 identified as missing Louisville woman

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez and Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

A woman who died in a single-car crash on Interstate 265 has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as a Louisville resident who was reported missing last week.

Taylor Raye Fegett, 28, was found by officers in a car at the seven-mile marker on the Gene Snyder Freeway about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said.

Fegett was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was traveling northbound before driving off the road and rolling over into a wooded area, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Fegett was last seen by her family Thursday, according to social media posts and a GoFundMe has been set up to cover the costs of her funeral . Posts about her being missing had been shared on Facebook thousands of times. Ellis said she was officially reported missing Friday.

Deputy Coroner Sam Rogers said Fegett's cause of death was blunt force trauma and that she likely died days before being discovered Monday.

Last week: Louisville police: 2 people killed early Friday morning in crash on Grade Lane

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Driver killed in car crash on I-265 identified as missing Louisville woman

