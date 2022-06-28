ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee couple will serve at Latter-day Saints mission in California

By David Fierro
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLXcT_0gOKOUZl00

Blair and Vicky Burton will leave family and business behind later this week when they report to California to preside over the California Bakersfield Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Burton, president, and co-owner of Paul’s Pest Control will leave his company under the care of his business partner and general manager.

The California Bakersfield Mission is one of 407 missions throughout the world where 54,539 full-time teaching missionaries and 36,639 Church-service missionaries labor.

Blair Burton said missionary work has been a priority for the Church since its early days.

“Missionary work did not start with restored Church. Missionary work was embedded into the gospel of Jesus Christ and into God's interaction with ancient Israel.

Missionaries teach the concept to have faith in and trust Him and to make sacred covenants to repent, be baptized, to receive the gift of the Holy Ghost and then to endure in righteous living as best you can. Within that framework of sinning and repenting, which we all do, we get better and better as we go along. That is embedded in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The Burtons have been Tallahassee residents since 2000, moving over from Quincy. “I like to say I’m not from here, but I got here as quickly as I could,” he said. Burton was born in Wyoming and lived in Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio before serving a two-year Church mission in Peru.

Vicky Burton was born in Valdosta, raised in Quincy and met her husband at Brigham Young University in Utah, where she majored in elementary education. Her father was Paul Nicholson, who started Paul’s Pest Control and operated Nicholson’s Farmhouse Restaurant near Havana.

Blair and Vicky are the parents of five children and four grandchildren. Missionary work runs in the family. Blair served a full-time mission, their son Matthew served a mission in Denver, daughter Lydia is currently serving in Ogden, Utah, awaiting a visa to the Taiwan Taipei Mission and the youngest, Alison, is serving in Boise, Idaho.

Vicky Burton has dedicated her life to raising her children. “I have been blessed to be able to be a stay-at-home mom and raise kids,” she said.

The Burtons are no strangers to service in the Church. Blair Burton is a stake public affairs specialist and mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake executive secretary, high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, and 11-year-old Scout leader.

Vicky Burton is a ward young women president and former ward relief society president, ward young women presidency counselor, ward primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher.

Unlike most Church missionaries who submit a request to serve a mission, the Burton’s call to serve in California was somewhat of a surprise.

Church President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended the mission call.

“We were not expecting this calling. At first you think about the things that you are going to leave behind and how hard that is going to be. But then you start to think about all the wonderful experiences you are going to have and all the missionaries that you are going to love and how much growth I know we will have and the blessings that will come to our family left behind and to us and so then it becomes not so scary and overwhelming. But yes, we are still in that ‘don't know what to expect but excited and nervous stage,’” he said.

Vicky Burton said missionary work is fundamental to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“That's how the Lord spreads his gospel – through His servants. It is just so important that everyone has the opportunity to learn about the Savior and to learn about the gospel. The whole point of missionary work is to take the gospel to all the people throughout the earth, so they can then choose for themselves, but at least they have that knowledge of the Lord's plan for them,” she said.

Though the Burtons will spend the next three years in California they have no plans of abandoning Tallahassee.

“This is where we expect to live out our days,” he said.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee couple will serve at Latter-day Saints mission in California

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop, CA
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Florida Society
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Local
California Society
Tallahassee, FL
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Bakersfield, CA
State
Utah State
AOL Corp

1 person died, 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak linked to Florida. Here’s what to know

One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

New Florida laws on the way, from big budget to strawberry shortcake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. Some of the measures face legal challenges, such as a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi attorney charged with seven crimes, including murder

McComb attorney Robert Lenoir was arrested on a seven-count indictment on Wednesday. Lenoir has been indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, child abuse and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Lenoir’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has since been...
MCCOMB, MS
mynews13.com

Space Coast city among first in Florida to use new state smoking law

Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Now 70 Percent Chance System Forms South of Florida

Two Waves Monitored. Second System May Form In Gulf. UPDATED: 5:15 p.m. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70-percent chance that a tropical wave south of Florida may develop into a system, while forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say there is […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary Church#Church Of Christ#Missionary Work#Mission Work#Church Of Jesus Christ#Latter Day#Paul S Pest Control#Qui
WFLA

Florida deputies kill kidnapping suspect in shootout, rescue 2 women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies got into a deadly shootout with a kidnapping suspect Saturday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. A video release from BCSO said that the shooting happened after a pursuit that started in Osceola County, went through Indian River County, and ended in Brevard County. The pursuit involved […]
SCDNReports

Big Florida Drug Bust Nets Meth & Fentanyl

When Florida police arrested Graylin J. Patterson for trafficking in fentanyl back on June 13, they thought his face looked familiar. That's because just 20 days earlier, back on May 23, they arrested him for multiple misdemeanor driving offenses and for trafficking in Fentanyl.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Responds to Gillum's Indictment and Arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE-- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's recent arrest on federal charges stemming during a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center. Gillum and Florida House District 8 candidate Sharon Lettman-Hicks (D) were indicted on 20 federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy