100+ Women donate over $26,000 to Capital City Youth Services

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS), a nonprofit that serves homeless, runaway and at-risk youth to strengthen families, recently received over $26,000 from the Tallahassee Chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care Alliance .

The funding from 100+Women will support CCYS’s programs.

“Our programs help youth and families during times of crisis and beyond,” said Gwynn Cochran Virostek, president and CEO of CCYS. “All our services are free of charge to youth and families. This investment in our mission will help ensure that youth can continue to receive life-changing services without the worry of cost.”

The 100+ Women Who Care Alliance designated CCYS as its quarterly funding recipient. Since its founding in November 2020, the alliance has donated over $165,000 to Tallahassee area nonprofits and has grown to more than 200 members.

“Our goal is to give organizations like CCYS immediate financial support so that they can continue to do important work in our community” said Virginia Glass, a longtime Realtor, philanthropist and community volunteer who founded the alliance. “As women, we come together once a quarter, and it’s a wonderful experience as we spread this support around to many deserving nonprofits in our community.”

The idea behind the alliance is that when women pool their resources, they can have a powerful impact. Each alliance member commits to making a $100 donation at each quarterly meeting. The members nominate nonprofits to attend and pitch their programs for funding.

Three nonprofits are chosen by a drawing to attend from the nominations. Members then vote to choose an organization to fund. Some members give more than the required $100 donation, and others seek out matching funds for the recipient.

“We always welcome new members who want to join,” Glass said. Anyone interested in joining can contact Glass at 100wwctlh@gmail.com.

For more information about CCYS, visit CCYS.org.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 100+ Women donate over $26,000 to Capital City Youth Services