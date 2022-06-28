ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comcast begins offering in-store assistance for Affordable Connectivity Program

 4 days ago

Assistance is now available at more than 500 Xfinity stores nationwide, including the Tallahassee location, for eligible customers who want to sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, a service that includes 100 Mbps speed, a modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month.

During their visit, eligible customers can also learn how to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help cover part or all of their monthly internet service bills. Any Xfinity customer who qualifies for the ACP can apply their $30 credit toward their monthly Internet and/or Xfinity Mobile bill.

The Tallahassee Xfinity Store is located at 214-1 South Magnolia Drive and is open seven days a week. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information or schedule an appointment at the store, visit Xfinity.com/local/fl/tallahassee .

In addition, through Project UP, Comcast’s $1B commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, the company is partnering with its network of thousands of non-profit organizations in communities across the country to increase awareness of, and participation in ACP, while also addressing broadband adoption issues like the lack of digital skills. In the last six months, Comcast has distributed well over $1 million dollars in grants to support dozens of local non-profit organizations, with plans to invest millions more throughout the year.

Customers can also visit www.xfinity.com/acp, www.internetessentials.com, or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up. A dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center is available from 8 a.m. to noon daily, with multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program.

Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most successful private-sector low-income broadband adoption program.

For more than a decade, Comcast has worked with trusted community partners, businesses, and government to help millions of low-income households connect to the Internet and the technology they need to participate in the digital world. Since launching in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home, most for the very first time.

