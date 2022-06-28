Former Port Huron teacher opens new toy store in Marine City

A former teacher with a passion for play opened a new storefront in Marine City.

Marine City residents Bailey and Danny Bourassa said they wanted to create a fun space for their community, and they hope Little A's Toys and Games does just that.

Bailey Bourassa, a former teacher at Michigamme Elementary School, said opening a toy store has always been a dream of hers.

“For the last five years I’ve been working in elementary education, so being able to be around kids and seeing how important play is for them is huge,” she said.

The store sells items such as board games, fidget toys, stuffed animals and craft materials.

Opening the store was an easy process for the couple. Bailey’s sister used to own Thrift It MC, the business located there before. When she decided to close, the Bourassas took over the space. The only struggle they found was the store was getting ready to open while the school year was still going.

“I was doing a full-time teaching job while getting this set up,” Bourassa said.

Bourassa has since quit teaching to run the store.

Little A’s Toys and Games is located at 136 South Water St. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The store officially opened Friday and Bourassa said the reception has been great so far.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community,” she said.

In the future, the Bourassa’s would like to host board game nights and birthday parties at the store. They want the store to feel like a big community space.

“I want this to be a place where people knows that there’s something here for them,” Bourassa said.

Little A’s Toys and Games was named after the couple’s 4-year-old son Alex. He even helped set up the store by organizing stuffed animals.

“It’s a whole family affair,” Bourassa said. “This is as much his as it’s ours.”

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Former Port Huron teacher opens new toy store in Marine City