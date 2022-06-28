Akron Home Repair Program provides free home repairs up to $25,000. Here's how to apply

The city of Akron has created the Akron Home Repair Program using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help homeowners improve their houses.

The city said the focus areas will be on "repairing existing homes to ensure they are clean, safe, dry and ADA accessible."

The program will provide up to $25,000 in home repairs to qualified homeowners in Akron, with eligible repairs including accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, siding, drywall/painting, flooring, foundations, gutters and downspouts, plumbing, roofing, windows, doors, HVAC and electrical work.

The city plans to begin working on homes by the end of July.

“The Akron Home Repair Program is intended to address the housing, health and safety needs of income-eligible households so that Akron residents can maintain a safe, decent and affordable place to live,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “It will help Akronites age in place, increase property values within our neighborhoods and increase the overall value of the Akron community."

According to the program website, the program has limited funding, so not all eligible applicants will be guaranteed to receive grants. If more applications are received than money is available, selection preference will be given based on the household’s location, income and need for emergency repairs.

The city said it will determine program eligibility, and city-approved and licensed building contractors will complete all home inspections and eligible repairs, which the city said are "restricted to those necessary for improving the health, safety and well-being of the household." The city said it will also determine which repairs will be funded through the program.

To qualify, applicants have to be the owner of the home, and the property has to be located within city limits.

They also have to either live inside of a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), or live outside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 50% of the area median income.

The Area Median Income figures include:

• 80% Area Median Income: $45,950 for a household of one, $52,500 for a household of two, $59,050 for a household of three, $65,600 for a household of four, $70,850 for a household of five, $76,100 for a household of six, $81,350 for a household of seven and $86,600 for a household of eight.

• 50% Area Median Income: $28,700 for a household of one, $32,800 for a household of two, $36,900 for a household of three, $41,000 for a household of four, $44,300 for a household of five, $47,600 for a household of six, $50,850 for a household of seven and $54,150 for a household of eight.

Applicants also have to be current on their mortgage, property taxes and state and local income taxes, or be current on an approved payment plan for any delinquent taxes. Additionally, the home has to be in sound structural condition for the requested work to be performed.

To determine if a home falls within one of Akron’s Qualified Census Tracts, visit huduser.gov/portal/sadda/sadda_qct.html, enter the address in the top left-hand corner of the screen and click “Color QCT Qualified Tracts."

Currently, renters, occupants on a land contract and owners/occupants of mobile home units aren't eligible for services through the program. But the city said on the program website that it intends to launch a rental home repair program in the near future.

Applications are available at the city’s new ARPA website at akronohiorescue.gov/homerepair. The website will include information on all of the city’s ARPA-funded programs and initiatives, including the Home Repair Program, as well as a how-to video for filling out and submitting applications.

Paper applications also will be available at all of the city’s community centers and can be turned in at the centers or at City Hall. Applications can also be mailed to City Hall: City of Akron, Ohio - Housing Rehab Division, 166 S. High St., Room #100, Akron, Ohio 44308.

There will be special ward meetings about the program held in each ward of the city through July 14. Visit akroncitycouncil.org to learn more.

For questions on eligibility or help completing the program application, call the Akron Home Repair Program Help Desk at 330-591-4694. For more information, visit akronohiorescue.gov/homerepair.

The city also is hosting two contractor outreach events for local contractors interested in assisting with the home repairs: 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.) and 3-4:30 p.m. July 6 at Patterson Park Community Center (800 Patterson Ave.). A contractor has to be approved by the city to perform the work.

