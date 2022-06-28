ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Home Repair Program provides free home repairs up to $25,000. Here's how to apply

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPsaG_0gOKOIEH00

The city of Akron has created the Akron Home Repair Program using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help homeowners improve their houses.

The city said the focus areas will be on "repairing existing homes to ensure they are clean, safe, dry and ADA accessible."

The program will provide up to $25,000 in home repairs to qualified homeowners in Akron, with eligible repairs including accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, siding, drywall/painting, flooring, foundations, gutters and downspouts, plumbing, roofing, windows, doors, HVAC and electrical work.

The city plans to begin working on homes by the end of July.

“The Akron Home Repair Program is intended to address the housing, health and safety needs of income-eligible households so that Akron residents can maintain a safe, decent and affordable place to live,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “It will help Akronites age in place, increase property values within our neighborhoods and increase the overall value of the Akron community."

According to the program website, the program has limited funding, so not all eligible applicants will be guaranteed to receive grants. If more applications are received than money is available, selection preference will be given based on the household’s location, income and need for emergency repairs.

The city said it will determine program eligibility, and city-approved and licensed building contractors will complete all home inspections and eligible repairs, which the city said are "restricted to those necessary for improving the health, safety and well-being of the household." The city said it will also determine which repairs will be funded through the program.

To qualify, applicants have to be the owner of the home, and the property has to be located within city limits.

They also have to either live inside of a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), or live outside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 50% of the area median income.

The Area Median Income figures include:

• 80% Area Median Income: $45,950 for a household of one, $52,500 for a household of two, $59,050 for a household of three, $65,600 for a household of four, $70,850 for a household of five, $76,100 for a household of six, $81,350 for a household of seven and $86,600 for a household of eight.

• 50% Area Median Income: $28,700 for a household of one, $32,800 for a household of two, $36,900 for a household of three, $41,000 for a household of four, $44,300 for a household of five, $47,600 for a household of six, $50,850 for a household of seven and $54,150 for a household of eight.

Applicants also have to be current on their mortgage, property taxes and state and local income taxes, or be current on an approved payment plan for any delinquent taxes. Additionally, the home has to be in sound structural condition for the requested work to be performed.

To determine if a home falls within one of Akron’s Qualified Census Tracts, visit huduser.gov/portal/sadda/sadda_qct.html, enter the address in the top left-hand corner of the screen and click “Color QCT Qualified Tracts."

Currently, renters, occupants on a land contract and owners/occupants of mobile home units aren't eligible for services through the program. But the city said on the program website that it intends to launch a rental home repair program in the near future.

Applications are available at the city’s new ARPA website at akronohiorescue.gov/homerepair. The website will include information on all of the city’s ARPA-funded programs and initiatives, including the Home Repair Program, as well as a how-to video for filling out and submitting applications.

Paper applications also will be available at all of the city’s community centers and can be turned in at the centers or at City Hall. Applications can also be mailed to City Hall: City of Akron, Ohio - Housing Rehab Division, 166 S. High St., Room #100, Akron, Ohio 44308.

There will be special ward meetings about the program held in each ward of the city through July 14. Visit akroncitycouncil.org to learn more.

For questions on eligibility or help completing the program application, call the Akron Home Repair Program Help Desk at 330-591-4694. For more information, visit akronohiorescue.gov/homerepair.

The city also is hosting two contractor outreach events for local contractors interested in assisting with the home repairs: 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.) and 3-4:30 p.m. July 6 at Patterson Park Community Center (800 Patterson Ave.). A contractor has to be approved by the city to perform the work.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Kids push paralyzed Akron man's tractor out of ditch

KENT, Ohio — People do great things all the time, and that's a wonderful thing. But, it's not every day you see a group of kids coming together to lend a helping hand. Yet, that's exactly what happened a few weeks ago to Akron native, 24-year-old Matt Parisi. He...
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Municipal Courthouse closed Friday July 1

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Friday, July 1, according to a press release from the court. The city announced earlier Thursday that it canceled its annual Rib, White & Blue Festival scheduled for July 1-4. Those with impacted hearings will be contacted by their...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Housing#Home Inspections#Ada#Hvac
cleveland19.com

Akron businesses prepare for more protests ahead of body camera release

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A normally busy holiday weekend was canceled in Akron as people continue to take to the streets. On Friday night there were still some people protesting, but besides that, downtown Akron was pretty much a ghost town. 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot to death by Akron...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

'Tent city' in Akron closes after increased police presence, safety concerns

Few belongings remain at a "tent city" in Akron after the land owner who let unhoused people camp there closed down the encampment this week. About 10 people have moved their tents elsewhere in the city, said Sage Lewis, the property owner. Most of them went “back into the woods” because some homeless shelters in the area are full, and many of the individuals are hesitant to go to them, Lewis said.
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Family of Jayland Walker demands accountability... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 1st:. Family of Jayland Walker demands accountability following fatal shooting by Akron police. Akron's Rib, White, & Blue cancelled, streets closed due to expected protests over Walker shooting. Monkeypox infection confirmed in Cleveland. Understanding the legal argument behind Ohio abortion clinics' suit...
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights convenience store owner adapts to community needs

Ziad Abraham opened the Sunoco Gas station in Richmond Heights over seven years ago and has worked since then to support his community and the city’s Police Department through his business. Abraham said that his store, while still a business, is only possible through its commitment to its customers...
Cleveland Scene

Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Innovative Container Pools Make a Splash in Cleveland This Summer

Repurposed shipping containers solve the space issue for families seeking inground pools. Jenn Largesse’s needs were pretty simple for her Medina backyard space. “My boys needed a pool where they could do cannonballs,” she says. The problem with her splash-filled dreams for her two toddlers wasn’t the vision,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy