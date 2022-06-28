ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jack Johnson's concert at Blossom Music Center moved to July 14

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgP6z_0gOKOAAT00

Fans of Jack Johnson will have to wait a bit longer to see him at the Blossom Music Center.

The singer announced via social media that he has contracted Covid and has had to cancel some of his concert's including Tuesday's scheduled appearance at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

The venue has announced that the Northeast Ohio concert is being rescheduled to July 14.

2022 guide to Blossom Music Center:Parking, restaurants, directions and more

Blossom Music Festival:What you need to know about July 4 holiday weekend concerts

Johnson's tour had just started on June 21 and Blossom was among the initial stops.

Other concert stops that had to be rescheduled include Hartford, Connecticut, Camden, New Jersey and Columbia, Maryland.

The concert promoter says all tickets sold for the June 28 show will be honored on July 14.

For more, visit http://www.clevelandamphitheater.com/ on the Internet.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Camden, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Hartford, OH
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blossom Music Center#Music Festival#Concert
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy