ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Donated benches installed at Sturgis Bark Park

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago

Sturgis Bark Park in Sturgis has seven new benches, thanks to a donation from Tim Lang in memory of his parents, Patricia and Donald Lang.

Lang recently contacted the city looking for a way to help honor the memory of his parents, according to a statement issued by the city.

The seven benches each have a plaque that reads “In Loving Memory of Pat and Don Lang." Don passed away in 2008, and Pat died last year.

The sponsors of the original park benches remain recognized on a new sign at the park, located at 200 W. Main St. in Sturgis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIZvN_0gOKNTjF00

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Donated benches installed at Sturgis Bark Park

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

59-year-old John Meyer dead, woman injured after a motorcycle crash in Barry County (Yankee Springs Township, MI)

59-year-old John Meyer dead, woman injured after a motorcycle crash in Barry County (Yankee Springs Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 59-year-old John Meyer, from Caledonia, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured his 69-year-old wife on Sunday afternoon in Barry County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash happened near Gun Lake Road on Yankee Springs Road in Yankee Springs Township at approximately 1 p.m. [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
1077 WRKR

Three Rivers Residents Concerned After Their Cars Tagged With Numbers

A woman in Three Rivers recently took to a group to talk about how she went into the Walmart after work. The woman was shopping from around 6:30 to about 7:17. When she got back to her car she noticed there were small numbers written in the corner of her back window. Many people worry this could be a sign of human trafficking, although nothing has linked this to that worry as of yet. However, she notice another car nearby had a 4 on it, which she expressed concern for:
WNDU

8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An 8-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car in Elkhart County on Wednesday evening. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6 p.m. A 41-year-old Goshen man was driving south on C.R. 7, south of C.R. 26, when his car hit Nolan Richard, who was walking across the street.
Times-Union Newspaper

Crash Update: Five Injured In Sunday’s Two-Vehicle Accident

SYRACUSE - Five people were injured Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond. All the occupants of the vehicle in the pond were able to get out of the 2005 Lexus ES3. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. Sunday near...
SYRACUSE, IN
103.3 WKFR

There’s A Dangerous New Gang In Kalamazoo

There's a dangerous new gang in Kalamazoo that has been seen over a period of weeks that has a stranglehold on a certain part of the community. Everywhere this gang goes, they seem to run the block and take over, causing traffic backups and a sense of nervousness. The gang in question is the E. Crosstown Gaggle Crew (The ECGC's), and this group of Canadian Geese are not only vicious but there seems to be violence wherever they go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
95.3 MNC

Six people arrested on drug related charges

Six people, who range in age from 34 to 56, were arrested on Thursday evening. Elkhart Police searched the house in the 700 block of W. Wolf Avenue. The six people, Tabitha Wagner, Bradley Rieger, John Wagner, Tara Sternaman, Mark Fitzwater, and Aaron Hall, were arrested on a slew of different charges.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman accused of rape, holding gun to woman’s head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A city woman is accused of raping and then holding a gun to the head of another woman, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 40-year-old Rosemarie Pinkston shortly after a woman claimed she raped her Thursday afternoon, court documents said.
abc57.com

Two found dead in home on W. Franklin Street

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found deceased inside a home in the 1300 block of W. Franklin Street Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the home at 12:15 p.m. and located a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy