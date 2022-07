On June 28, 2022 Deputy Foster and Corporal Wake, assisted by Deputy First Class Bruno, Deputy Hummel, and Deputy Turnbull with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city limits of West Plains for narcotic related offenses. Information was received that Amanda J. Jones, who currently has an active arrest warrant through the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, was staying at the residence and currently distributing narcotics.

