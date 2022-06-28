ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Body of Vincennes Man Recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir

wamwamfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County. Authorities say the man, identified as 53-year-old Patrick J. Dehut of...

www.wamwamfm.com

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Sullivan Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 58 near Carlisle. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 5th, SR 58 will close for bridge repairs. This closure will take place between US 41 and County Road 100 West. During the closure crews will be applying...
CARLISLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Dubois County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen trailer

DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a stolen trailer. Police say the Gator 20 Lowboy 20-foot trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer also bears...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Japer Man Arrested for OWI After Crash

A Friday evening accident in Jasper has put one man behind bars. The Jasper Police Department says they were dispatched to a single vehicle accident just before 6:00 pm last night. One injury was reported. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Kent Talbert of Huntingburg. He was taken to Memorial...
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Man in custody after a 'barricade situation' in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was on the scene of what the Vigo County Sheriff's office is calling a barricade situation. This happened on Friday evening at 5051 Old Paris Road in West Terre Haute. Police say 56-year-old Derrick Johnson had gone into a residence and was threatening to shoot occupants. We are also told by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office he threatened to shoot police.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

23-year-old Bryan Soto-Alanis of Indianapolis was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Marijuana. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Fire Takes Down Old Lumber Yard in Carmi Early Saturday Morning

An exhausted Fire Chief and volunteer fire crews are finally getting a break now after a massive blaze broke out early Saturday morning in Carmi that ended up killing internet and power to a large section of the city. Carmi Chief Larry Hite tells WROY/WRUL News the fire apparently broke out sometime between 4 and 4:30 as calls came in around 4:34am Saturday morning that the old lumberyard near the water tower at Fackney, Courtney Circle, and Pleasant Street was consumed with flames. No persons were injured. The building had sat empty for years however and it’s fair to assume several varmints have been scattered or perished. Additionally, Hite says the city’s water building sustained some damage, he estimates 4 or 5 residences suffered some damage including melted siding due to the extreme heat of the fire. The iconic water tower will also require further inspection as the base is mostly covered with soot and is no longer white. The railroad crossing arms also most likely succumbed to the high temperatures and will probably need replaced. The fire scorched power lines and a large swath of the municipality lost power until about 2pm Saturday. Internet also went down for an even larger portion of the city. The state fire marshal was called in and Hite says crews will be back on Tuesday to hopefully help discover the ultimate cause of the blaze. Firefighters from Crossville, Enfield, and Norris City assisted in the emergency.
CARMI, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after found running between houses

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to the area of 1320 11th Street to check on a woman. Officers responded to the area and were initially unable to locate the female near the original reported location. As officers patrolled through the area a female could be heard screaming and yelling. Officers followed the sounds and found 32-year-old Sarah Harris Way running in between houses and through backyards between O Street and Withers Lane.
BEDFORD, IN
wrul.com

Break-In And Burglary Reported In Norris City

A report of break-in and burglary has been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday morning, Officer George Spencer responded to 452 County Road 60o N in Norris City and met with Michial Phillips who advised Spencer that someone had cut a lock off of his front porch door and entered his residence. Phillips said that on June 28th between the hours of 3:00 and 10:00 PM, someone broke into his home and stole 100 10 mg Hydrocodone. There were also items thrown around inside the residence. Phillips said that he located a glove in his driveway that does not belong to him. Spencer photographed the damage lock piece near the door as well as the pry marks on the door frame, and collected the glove to put in evidence. Phillips stated that he wanted to file a report about the incident. Spencer told Phillips it would be placed on file at the WCSD. The officer also told Phillips he would be contacted if any further information became available.
NORRIS CITY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

