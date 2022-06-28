England v South Africa: Anneke Bosch removes England openers

Health chiefs are braced for a “bumpy ride” over the coming months amid fears that the latest wave of Covid will drive hospitalisations to their highest in more than a year and seasonal flu pressures hit early. Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security...
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
The Queen has taken part in her third event in four days during her visit to Scotland. The monarch, 96, looked on as more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland took part in the Reddendo parade. She smiled and waved as she emerged from...
Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific...
Warning: This story contains some descriptions of sexual assault. Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she was raped and sexually assaulted by three different men involved in Dutch football. The 59-year-old, who played for the Netherlands and managed them for six years, has been the Irish boss since 2019.
Riders and staff at Belgium's Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have expressed concerns they could catch Covid-19 after two more staff members tested positive. Fabio Jakobsen won Saturday's sprint to Nyborg, and team-mate Yves Lampaert claimed the yellow jersey in stage one. But Lampaert said he was afraid he could have...
Fifteen people have been arrested in France on suspicion of being part of a people-smuggling ring that was involved in one of the deadliest incidents seen in the English Channel. In November, 27 people died when their flimsy boat sank near Calais as they tried to make the dangerous journey...
