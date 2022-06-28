ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England v South Africa: Anneke Bosch removes England openers

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's Anneke Bosch dismiss England openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith edges 200m win before world title defence

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
SPORTS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Beaumont
BBC

Queen makes third public appearance in four days

The Queen has taken part in her third event in four days during her visit to Scotland. The monarch, 96, looked on as more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland took part in the Reddendo parade. She smiled and waved as she emerged from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tour de France: Quick Step concerns for riders after staff Covid positives

Riders and staff at Belgium's Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have expressed concerns they could catch Covid-19 after two more staff members tested positive. Fabio Jakobsen won Saturday's sprint to Nyborg, and team-mate Yves Lampaert claimed the yellow jersey in stage one. But Lampaert said he was afraid he could have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Openers#Bst#Bbc Iplayer
BBC

Calais migrant crisis: 15 arrested over Channel tragedy

Fifteen people have been arrested in France on suspicion of being part of a people-smuggling ring that was involved in one of the deadliest incidents seen in the English Channel. In November, 27 people died when their flimsy boat sank near Calais as they tried to make the dangerous journey...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy