First step taken in developing New Philadelphia community security plan

 4 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Officials with the city's police and fire department are working with area educators to develop a coordinated plan to respond to school security events.

New Philadelphia safety forces met last Thursday with representatives of New Philadelphia City Schools, Buckeye Career Center and Kent State University at Tuscarawas to share security information.

"All agreed that there is a need for school safety drills to practice the plan," Mayor Joel Day told council on Monday.

The idea to develop the plan was sparked by recent mass shootings around the country.

Eventually, the city will work with churches and businesses to develop a community-wide security plan.

The mayor also reported that the inflationary cost of materials and labor shortages have caused several potential developers of the Joy/Howden property on S. Broadway to delay returning Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to the county Economic Development and Finance Alliance (EDFA).

"That's what Marla Akridge, the head of the EDFA recently reported to me," Day said. "The EDFA owns the property and is overseeing its redevelopment."

He added that building demolition on the property is nearly complete. The oldest building on the site, built in the 1880s, will remain in hopes it can be used as a key feature in the redevelopment.

The plant closed in June 2014.

A used city police cruiser has been repurposed as a new courtesy car for aviators visiting Harry Clever Field, Day also reported.

The 2018 Ford Explorer is the second such vehicle at the airport that can be used by pilots who are having their aircraft serviced or who have flown in for a day of touring the area.

"There are more planes flying into Harry Clever Field because of the fixed base operator ProAv's avionics business and the popularity of Miller's Creamery stand and Maggoo's Restaurant," Day said.

Stop the Insanity
4d ago

The old Joy Mnfg site should not be commercially developed as it will cause more traffic congestion at south Broadway and Mill Ave and increase the already overwhelmed traffic into the downtown area. Please make it a Park 🏞️ where members of the community can relax, exercise,and unwind rather than a stress inducing traffic nightmare. Walking paths, water feature, statues, history, benches, mobile food vendors. You'll thank me when it's complete!

