Here are the candidates running for elected office in Newport
NEWPORT — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:
Newport City Council
At-Large
Incumbent Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
Incumbent Lynn Underwood Ceglie
Eames Yates Hamilton Jr.
Stephanie Smythe
Tyler Romero
Mark Aramli
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong
Katherine Jessup
Ryan Kelly
Susan Taylor
Ward 1
Incumbent Angela McCalla
Ward 2
Incumbent Charles Holder
Ward 3
Incumbent Kathryn Leonard
David Carlin
Newport School Committee
Incumbent Sandra Flowers
Incumbent James Dring
Incumbent Louisa Boatwright
Incumbent Stephanie Winslow
Incumbent Rebecca Bolan
Incumbent Robert Leary
Kendra Muenter
Robert Power
Rhode Island General Assembly
House District 73
Incumbent Democrat Marvin Abney
House District 75
Incumbent Democrat Lauren Carson
Senate District 12
Incumbent Louis DiPalma, Democrat
Stephen Horridge, Republican
Senate District 13
Incumbent Democrat Dawn Euer
Republican David Quiroa
