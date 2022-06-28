ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the candidates running for elected office in Newport

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
NEWPORT — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:

Newport City Council

At-Large

Incumbent Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Incumbent Lynn Underwood Ceglie

Eames Yates Hamilton Jr.

Stephanie Smythe

Tyler Romero

Mark Aramli

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong

Katherine Jessup

Ryan Kelly

Susan Taylor

Ward 1

Incumbent Angela McCalla

Ward 2

Incumbent Charles Holder

Ward 3

Incumbent Kathryn Leonard

David Carlin

Newport School Committee

Incumbent Sandra Flowers

Incumbent James Dring

Incumbent Louisa Boatwright

Incumbent Stephanie Winslow

Incumbent Rebecca Bolan

Incumbent Robert Leary

Kendra Muenter

Robert Power

Rhode Island General Assembly

House District 73

Incumbent Democrat Marvin Abney

House District 75

Incumbent Democrat Lauren Carson

Senate District 12

Incumbent Louis DiPalma, Democrat

Stephen Horridge, Republican

Senate District 13

Incumbent Democrat Dawn Euer

Republican David Quiroa

