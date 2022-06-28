Here are the candidates running for elected office in Newport

The first, captured by local reporter Bill Bartholomew, shows off-duty Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo allegedly assaulting Jennifer Rourke. This followed on violence perpetrated against Josh Mello, who was videoing a rally and was assaulted as he was being escorted away. Rourke is pressing charges, the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating, and Lugo is telling the press, through his lawyer, that further evidence will vindicate him.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO