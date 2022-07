Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is one of the most significant emerging trends in the world economy. These solutions typically allow customers to put zero dollars down at the point of purchase and instead pay for their merchandise over the course of several installments, made either directly to the seller or through a third-party service. BNPL solutions are the fastest-growing online payment method in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, the U.K. and many other countries, and their market share is projected to realize a global transaction value of $656 billion by 2026.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO