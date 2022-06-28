What the Avalanche and Lightning can teach the Rangers about the path to a Cup-worthy roster

You’d like the rate of progression to be linear, the way it was for the Devils when they won their first Stanley Cup in 1995, a year after their excruciating seven-game loss to the Rangers in the conference finals.

That is understandable.

You’d like to skip the heartbreak associated with the more likely route to hoisting the chalice — a succession of false starts, steps forward followed immediately by a couple of more steps back.

You’d like to speed the process.

And you, a dues-paying citizen of Rangerstown (oh, have you paid your dues), believe that is eminently possible for the 2022-23 Blueshirts because it all starts with reigning Vezina-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin .

Except do you know the last time a goaltender won the Vezina the same season in which he captured the Stanley Cup?

Igor Shesterkin’s Vezina-winning season has Rangers fans dreaming of a day when the team can again hoist a Stanley Cup. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

That would have been 11 years ago, in 2011, when Boston’s Tim Thomas pulled the double — or maybe the triple crown: He also was named the Conn Smythe winner as playoff MVP.

Indeed, there have been only four occasions over the 40 years since the Vezina has been awarded by vote (of NHL general managers) — instead of going to the goaltender/s on the team that had allowed the fewest goals — that the league’s recognized top netminder won the Cup.

In addition to Thomas, there were the Islanders’ Bill Smith in 1982, Edmonton’s Grant Fuhr in 1988 and the Devils’ Martin Brodeur in 2003.

So while Shesterkin gives the Rangers about as good a foundation as possible off which to contend again and again, his presence is no guarantee. See: Lundqvist, Henrik.

Take a look at Tampa Bay. It wasn’t just that stunning first-round sweep by Columbus in 2019, when the Lightning were the top seed, that represented a devastating setback.

Tampa Bay’s stunning loss to Columbus in the 2019 playoffs preceded a run of three consecutive appearances in the final. Getty Images

Four years earlier, much of that same nucleus took out the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers in seven games in the conference finals before dropping the Cup final in six games to the Blackhawks.

The next year, Tampa Bay held a 3-2 series lead over the Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final before losing Game 6 at home and Game 7 in Pittsburgh. In 2017, the Lightning missed the playoffs. In 2018, leading the Caps 3-2 in the conference finals, Tampa Bay was shut out in Game 6 in D.C. and Game 7 at home. Then came the 2019 debacle that followed a 62-16-4 regular season.

But the Lightning kept the Steven Stamkos-Victor Hedman-Nikita Kucherov-Ondrej Palat-Alex Killorn core together, expanding it to include Brayden Point (2017), Andrei Vasilevskiy (2018), Ryan McDonagh (2018), Anthony Cirelli (2019) and Erik Cernak (2019). Critically, management retained Jon Cooper behind the bench through all of the missteps and steps backward. The eyes were always and only on the grand prize.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche and their core spent the past four years essentially standing in place, losing in the second round each of the past three years after having lost the first round in 2018 with a nucleus of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen before building out from there through the draft (Cale Makar), free agency (Darcy Kuemper) and trades (Devon Toews, Nazem Kadri).

The Avalanche failed to get past the second round of the playoffs for three straight seasons before this year’s run to the NHL title. Getty Images

The Rangers have already built out from the skeleton crew consisting of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad that came out on the other side of the 2018 purge. But they are likely in for a pretty substantial reconstruction over this summer. There is at least a 50-50 chance the club will have to replace three of its top six playoff forwards with Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano just over two weeks away from hitting the open market.

I have no doubt that 20 games of playoff experience will prove meaningful for not only youngsters such as Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, Filip Chtyil, Braden Schneider, Ryan Lindgren and Alexis Lafreniere but for veterans such as Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba, as well. So that should represent some sort of head start next time around.

But the Rangers will be in a fight to make the 2023 playoffs. If they do, they will be at the mercy of the league’s inequitable brackets. What would have happened this year if they’d gotten Toronto or Tampa Bay in the first round? The good news is it does not seem as if a behemoth is in the Blueshirts’ way in the east.

Alex Georgiev might be an enticing trade acquisition for the Avalanche, whose Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper is an unrestricted free agency. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Avalanche won the Cup despite Kuemper recording a .902 save percentage that was the poorest of any championship No. 1 since Fuhr’s .883 for the 1987-88 Oilers.

With the 32-year-old netminder coming up on unrestricted free agency, which will likely be accompanied by a pricey — if not, costly — ticket, it might be time for general manager Chris Drury to check back in with Colorado GM Joe Sakic regarding Alex Georgiev.

The Avalanche were interested in Georgiev before the deadline, we have confirmed, but the Rangers did not want to leave themselves bare behind Shesterkin on the cusp of the playoffs.

Now, though, the situation is dramatically different. The Rangers cannot afford to keep Georgiev under a qualifying offer of $2.65 million that would be due by July 11. Hence, one of Drury’s first orders of business will be to try and trade Georgiev’s rights before allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent by not qualifying No. 40.

The champs might be receptive.

The Rangers may have to pay a buyout or part with a draft pick if they wish to pare Patrik Nemeth from their payroll this summer. Corey Sipkin

So let’s say the Blueshirts are unable to make a hockey deal to move Patrik Nemeth, whose $2.5 million cap hit for each of the next two years is untenable for a third-pair defenseman.

Which would cause more pain?

A) A buyout that, according to Cap Friendly, would save the Blueshirts $1 million in space this coming season, be a sum-zero expense for 2023-24, but would add $1 million in dead space in each 2024-25 and 2025-26;

or, B) adding a future draft pick or prospect as a sweetener in order to trade the 30-year-old Swede?