Ocean City Police Arrest Four for Robbery

 4 days ago

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have arrested four teens in connection with the strong-arm of someone they knew. Police said that at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25, officers responded tothe area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a strong-arm robbery. Upon the officers'...

Four young PA men charged in robbery at Ocean City motel

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in a motel room downtown. Jelyja Joseph Malcom, 18, D’andre Xavier Sampson, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania were arrested by Ocean City Police on June 25 near 20th Street and charged with robbery, assault, theft, and reckless endangerment.
Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that … Continue reading "Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles" The post Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
14 cars involved in 3 separate crashes on Tydings Bridge, police say

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Fourteen vehicles were involved in three separate crashes Saturday morning on the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, police said. Maryland State Police told 11 News the three crashes happened at the same time on the bridge carrying the northbound lanes of Interstate 95. No serious...
Fire burns on roof of Inner Harbor row home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is battling a fire on the roof of a row home in the Inner Harbor, according to authorities. The flames have spread to other nearby homes. A 2nd alarm has been called on the fire. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
Missing man from Maryland may travel in Midstate

(WHTM) — A missing man from Rockville City, Maryland may be traveling in or around the Midstate. According to a tweet from The Rockville City Police Department, officials are looking for 84-year-old James Thomas Marrinan. Marrinan is a white man, five feet 10 inches with white hair. Get daily...
Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire Amid Thunderstorm In Baltimore’s Riverside Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roughly 60 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood amid a severe thunderstorm on Saturday. The fire began on the roof of a four-story row home and crawled across it to other homes, union officials said. It was believed to be caused by a lightning strike, fire officials told WJZ. Neighborhood residents in the area said they heard a large boom during the storm and then saw fire coming from the roof of a house. #BREAKING: a fire at the homes off Harbor Island Walk near Little Havana…the neighbors say they heard a large boom during the storm...
Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:

