Rising Sun, IN

RSRF awards more than $264K in new grants during 2nd quarter

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 2 days ago

RISING SUN, IN — The Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) awarded a total of $264,037 in 18 new grants in the second quarter of 2022. $40,000 to the Town of Versailles for its state grant application for a Blight Clearance project;. $13,000 to the Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation...

wrbiradio.com

