(Undated) – The Fourth of July is coming up Monday and authorities across the county are reminding you to stay safe while you celebrate. Keep kids out of the danger zone when using fireworks, use of any fireworks should be supervised by adults. Always have a water source available for any possible fires caused by the use of fireworks. Shoot fireworks off in an open area with at least a 50-foot perimeter safe zone. Be considerate of your neighbors and never consume alcohol while lighting off fireworks. Illinois residents are also reminded that many fireworks are illegal in the state of Illinois.

