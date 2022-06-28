Reynolds Awards ‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Series $6 Million Grant

(Johnston, IA) — Peak tornado season in Iowa usually runs from early April through the end of June — but Iowans are being warned to stay vigilant even though the season is officially over. Meteorologist Mike Fowl, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says March and April were “very active,” with 28 tornadoes reported.” That includes the March Fifth outbreak that saw 15 tornadoes hit Iowa, including the E-F-4 that killed several people in Winterset and damaged or destroyed more than 50 homes. Fowl says no tornadoes have touched down anywhere in Iowa since April 12th, but he also says they can strike at any time of day and on any day of the year.

