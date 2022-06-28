ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds Awards ‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Series $6 Million Grant

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has awarded Universal Television six million dollars for the “Field of Dreams” television series that starts filming in Iowa in a few months. In April, Reynolds announced she’d use 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to boost tourism and quality of life projects in Iowa. The “Field of Dreams” series will be filmed in Iowa, at sites in Polk, Boone, Mahaska, and Clinton Counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Once finished, it’s scheduled to be televised on the streaming network Peacock.

4th of July weekend expected to be busy for paddlers

(Area) The Iowa DNR has a list of safety reminders for paddlers over the holiday weekend. Bryan Hayes with the DNR office in Lewis says Iowa has a lot of navigable waterways for paddlers to enjoy with trails in 36 counties covering 18,000 miles. “We expect a busy weekend on our waterways. With warmer temperatures and flows returning to near normal. We expect paddlers to take advantage of the long weekend and hit our waterways.”
LEWIS, IA
Peak Tornado Season Is Ending, But Iowans Shouldn’t Let Down Their Guard

(Johnston, IA) — Peak tornado season in Iowa usually runs from early April through the end of June — but Iowans are being warned to stay vigilant even though the season is officially over. Meteorologist Mike Fowl, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says March and April were “very active,” with 28 tornadoes reported.” That includes the March Fifth outbreak that saw 15 tornadoes hit Iowa, including the E-F-4 that killed several people in Winterset and damaged or destroyed more than 50 homes. Fowl says no tornadoes have touched down anywhere in Iowa since April 12th, but he also says they can strike at any time of day and on any day of the year.
JOHNSTON, IA
Iowa DOT clarifies information on new law related annual overweight permits

(Ankeny) The Iowa Department of Transportation has received many questions about a law passed in the 2022 Legislative Session related to overweight loads moving on Iowa roadways. The new provision will allow motor carriers who need to haul loads over the legal weight limit to apply for a new annual overweight permit applying to many roads in the state beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
IOWA STATE
Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she’ll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts. She’ll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected. A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.
IOWA STATE
Lottery Ends Fiscal Year On Good Note

(Clive, IA) — Iowa Lottery C-E-O, Matt Strawn, says the fiscal year is ending Thursday and will see the second-highest gross sales total in history, and the second-highest amount of proceeds ever returned to the state of Iowa. The amounts trail only last year’s record performance that saw lottery...
CLIVE, IA
Even Though It’s A Boat You Still Need To Stay Sober

(Des Moines, IA) — State, federal and local law enforcement agencies are combining efforts this holiday weekend to focus on people driving their boats while they are intoxicated. Iowa D-N-R boating law administrator Susan Stocker says it’s part of national Operation Dry Water to highlight the hazards of boating...
DES MOINES, IA
Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
2 Judges and A Trial Lawyer nominated For Opening on Iowa Supreme Court

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has a slate of three nominees for an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court, as she prepares to make her fifth appointment to the state’s highest court. Justice Brent Appel is stepping down on July 13th when he reaches the court’s mandatory retirement age of 72. The Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending two judges and a trial lawyer to replace Appel — Appeals Court Judge David May of Polk City, District Court Judge Alan Heavens of Garnavillo, and trial attorney William Miller of Des Moines. The governor has 30 days to review the nominees and make her choice — or Reynolds can reject this group and ask the nominating commission to submit a new slate.
DES MOINES, IA
Reynolds Discusses Her Legal Steps On Abortion Policy

(Belmond, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she has to pursue legal options on two abortion-related laws that were challenged in court before deciding whether to call legislators back in special session to pass abortion restrictions. Reynolds signed a bill into law in 2018 that would forbid abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually the sixth week of a pregnancy, but it never took effect due to a court injunction. She’s asking the courts to remove that block. She’s also asking the Iowa Supreme Court to revise its recent ruling that upheld a 24-week waiting period for abortions. Reynolds is making the legal argument that the U-S Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade should make it more difficult to challenge Iowa laws that restrict abortion in the future.
BELMOND, IA
Realtors Association president says housing market is slowing

(West Des Moines, IA) — The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says the record-setting housing market has slowed some — but it is far from hitting a full stop. Byron Menke of Treynor says the nearly eight percent drop in homes sales in May was the signal of a slowdown that he says was not unexpected. He says, “the demand is still extremely high (and) inventory continues to be short,” but adds that the recent slowdown has made things a little more manageable. The median sale price in May was up nearly 13 percent — showing the impact of the high demand and low supply.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Increased Law Enforcement Presence over the July 4 Weekend

(Denison) The Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on the roadways over this long holiday weekend. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy, says the three-day holiday weekend increases traffic patterns. “Historically, July 4 holiday is associated with increased alcohol use and alcohol-related crashes,” said McCreedy. “This year, the fourth lands on a Monday, which means a long holiday weekend. We anticipate a higher traffic flow as more people travel over the weekend instead of the Fourth of July holiday landing in the middle of the week.”
DENISON, IA
