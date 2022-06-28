Reynolds Awards ‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Series $6 Million Grant
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has awarded Universal Television six million dollars for the “Field of Dreams” television series that starts filming in Iowa in a few months. In April, Reynolds announced she’d use 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to boost tourism and quality of life projects in Iowa. The “Field of Dreams” series will be filmed in Iowa, at sites in Polk, Boone, Mahaska, and Clinton Counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Once finished, it’s scheduled to be televised on the streaming network Peacock.
Comments / 0