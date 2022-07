The town of Elmira, N.Y. describes itself as a "great place to live," and for the most part that's true. Sadly, on the evening of September 29, 2015, that would change for one family. Kelley Clayton (35) and her two children were home while her husband, Thomas Clayton, was out for the night playing poker. When he returned home around 12:30 a.m., he would be met with a gruesome scene.

