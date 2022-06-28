ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after being shot, crashing on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By Gene Kang, Tony Kurzweil, Kimberly Cheng
 4 days ago

An investigation is underway Tuesday after emergency responders found that a female driver killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach had been shot.

The incident was first reported around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle had apparently driven off the freeway near Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Arriving CHP and Long Beach police officers found that a female who was driving the wrecked vehicle had been shot in the upper body, LBPD Lt. Flores said.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Mercedes Mingo, was pronounced dead.

People who responded to the scene said she was their family member and described her as being a mother.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the victim’s car had apparently made it part of the way down a freeway offramp before driving off the road.

No information has been released describing a possible shooter or suspect vehicle.

CHP Capt. Joe Zizi said it is unclear if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

“Our biggest source of information in this case would be any motorists that were traveling southbound 710 or northbound 710 early this morning that may have seen anything,” Zizi said.

