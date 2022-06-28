“Join Our Team” Citrus County Schools Hosts Summer Career Fair

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County School District serves over 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full and part-time employees and substitutes.

Citrus County is home to 23 schools – from pre-school through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.

Their career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians, and much more.

“Our Career Fair will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Conference Center in Lecanto,” said Citrus County School District.

Apply on-site for a position! Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions.

Members of the Human Resources Team will also be available to help walk you through the entire application process online.

Career Fair

Thursday, July 21, 2022

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

College of Central Florida – Citrus Campus 3800 S Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.