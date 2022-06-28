ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closure On West Euclid Ave Between S Sterling Ave And S Himes Ave

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the eastbound lane on West Euclid Ave between S Sterling Ave and S Himes Ave will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and flaggers will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Wednesday, June 29. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a Statement.

