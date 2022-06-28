ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syrian conflict – UN

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6QNf_0gOKGTPM00
World News

The first 10 years of Syria’s conflict killed more than 300,000 civilians, the United Nations said – the highest official estimate to date of conflict-related civilian deaths in the country.

The conflict began with anti-government protests that broke out in March 2011 in different parts of Syria, demanding democratic reforms following Arab Spring protests in Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and Bahrain that removed some Arab leaders who had been in power for decades.

However, it quickly turned into a full-blown civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed large parts of the country.

Tuesday’s report published by the UN Human Rights Office followed what it said were rigorous assessment and statistical analysis of the available data on civilian casualties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lJ2N_0gOKGTPM00
A video grab of a Syrian soldier firing into a large pit full of bodies in 2013, in the Tadamon area of Damascus, Syria (AP) (AP)

According to the report, 306,887 civilians are estimated to have been killed in Syria between March 1 2011 and March 31 2021 because of the conflict.

The figures released by the UN do not include soldiers and insurgents killed in the conflict; their numbers are believed to be in the tens of thousands.

The numbers also do not include people who were killed and buried by their families without notifying authorities.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: “These are the people killed as a direct result of war operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xMDV_0gOKGTPM00
A damaged portion of the Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10 (Sana via AP) (AP)

“This does not include the many, many more civilians who died due to the loss of access to healthcare, to food, to clean water and other essential human rights.”

The report, mandated by the UN Human Rights Council, cited 143,350 civilian deaths individually documented by various sources with detailed information, including at least their full name, date and location of death.

Also, statistical estimation techniques were used to connect the dots where there were missing elements of information. Using these techniques, a further 163,537 civilian deaths were estimated to have occurred.

“The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not simply a set of abstract numbers, but represent individual human beings,” Ms Bachelet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci9FG_0gOKGTPM00
A ball of fire rises following a Syrian government air strike that hit rebel positions in the eastern area of Aleppo last December (AP) (AP)

She added that the work of civil society organisations and the UN in monitoring and documenting conflict-related deaths is key in helping families and communities establish the truth, seek accountability and pursue effective remedies.

The estimate of 306,887 means that on average, every single day, for the past 10 years, 83 civilians suffered violent deaths due to the conflict, the report said.

It was based on eight sources of information – including the Damascus Centre for Human Rights Studies, the Centre for Statistics and Research-Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Violations Documentation Centre.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wimbledon gives Ukrainian refugees chance to escape horrors of war

Ukrainian refugees given free tickets to Wimbledon have described it as a chance to escape from the horrors of the war. One thousand asylum seekers from the country visited the Championships on Middle Sunday, and the first families through the gates of the All England Club in SW19 expressed their gratitude.
TENNIS
newschain

Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s defence minister has said the country’s forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province, taking Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine’s Donbas region. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Russia’s troops, together with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Syrian War#Un#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
AFP

Russia claims key Ukraine city, accuses Kyiv of missile strikes

Russia claimed on Sunday to have captured the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and the entire frontline Lugansk region which would mark a decisive breakthrough for Moscow's forces seeking control of the country's east. Lysychansk had been the last major city in the Lugansk area of the eastern Donbas still in Ukrainian hands and its capture would signal a deeper push into the Donbas, Moscow's focus since retreating from Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea accuses US of trying to create ‘Asian Nato’

North Korea on Sunday accused the US of trying to create a Nato-like military alliance in Asia as it criticised the country for a recent agreement on strengthening military cooperation with South Korea and Japan.Claiming that the three allies’ cooperation has prompted it to reinforce its own military capability, North Korea cited the long-standing hostility with the three as the reason behind its nuclear programme.“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for building up the country’s defense to actively cope with the rapid aggravation of the security environment of the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world," said the...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s troops ‘take control’ of last major eastern city Luhansk

Vladimir Putin has been informed by his defence minister that the eastern region of Luhansk has been “liberated” from Kyiv as he claimed Russia’s forces took control of the last major Ukrainian-held city of Lysychansk.Sergei Shoigu’s announcement follows reports that Moscow had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control.An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia - but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia’s defence minister reports capture of Ukraine city

Moscow’s defence minister has said Russian forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk”, Russian news agencies reported.
POLITICS
newschain

Heavy rain and flooding prompt Sydney suburbs evacuation

Thousands of residents in the Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and flash floods and winds of...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy