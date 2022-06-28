ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Strong argument’ to support UK steel amid potential tariffs, says Kwarteng

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaSXa_0gOKG2uE00
Financial News

The Business Secretary has said there is a “strong argument” for Britain to invest in supporting its steel industry days after the Prime Minister suggested steel tariffs could be retained and extended.

Kwasi Kwarteng defended the Government’s recent financial support for the steel industry at the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson indicated at the G7 summit on Sunday that he wanted to protect the steel industry and that proposed protectionist measures would be line with other nations, despite claims it could be in breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that ministers plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China.

Lord Geidt cited the potential tariff changes when he quit as Mr Johnson’s ethics chief, claiming he had been put in an “impossible and odious” position by the Prime Minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V76tZ_0gOKG2uE00
The steelworks plant in Scunthorpe (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs at the committee: “If everyone else is supporting the strategic industry, there is a strong argument for us to do so.

“I would hate to see a Britain where we didn’t produce any steel and was reliant on international market when it is strategically important.”

The Business Secretary also addressed reports that millions of households could face power cuts this winter in a worst-case scenario if Russia cuts off more gas supplies to the EU.

Mr Kwarteng said Hinkley Point B nuclear power station, which is due to shut down in August, would not need a lengthy extension in order to allay fears of potential blackouts.

“We have being doing a lot on winter resilience and that report on blackouts was looking at extreme possibilities,” he said.

“Any Government has to consider extreme possibilities but I’m not expecting anything to that extent.”

The secretary of state also said it was important “decouple” the link between the price UK customers pay for their electricity bills and global gas prices.

Experts predicted last week that energy bills could rise by an extra £1,000 at the beginning of October.

The next energy price cap is expected to rise to around £2,980.63 for the next period – which runs between October and December, analysts Cornwall Insight said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Steel Industry#Tariffs#Uk#Government#G7#World Trade Organisation#Hinkley Point
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s troops ‘take control’ of last major eastern city Luhansk

Vladimir Putin has been informed by his defence minister that the eastern region of Luhansk has been “liberated” from Kyiv as he claimed Russia’s forces took control of the last major Ukrainian-held city of Lysychansk.Sergei Shoigu’s announcement follows reports that Moscow had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control.An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia - but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea accuses US of trying to create ‘Asian Nato’

North Korea on Sunday accused the US of trying to create a Nato-like military alliance in Asia as it criticised the country for a recent agreement on strengthening military cooperation with South Korea and Japan.Claiming that the three allies’ cooperation has prompted it to reinforce its own military capability, North Korea cited the long-standing hostility with the three as the reason behind its nuclear programme.“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for building up the country’s defense to actively cope with the rapid aggravation of the security environment of the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world," said the...
WORLD
newschain

Andy Burnham backs strike action but downplays leadership ambitions

Andy Burnham has given his backing to rail and airport workers going on strike as he sought to downplay his Labour leadership ambitions. The Greater Manchester mayor said he supports workers doing what they need to do to protect their incomes during a cost-of-living crisis. Responding to questions on his...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
China
newschain

Wimbledon gives Ukrainian refugees chance to escape horrors of war

Ukrainian refugees given free tickets to Wimbledon have described it as a chance to escape from the horrors of the war. One thousand asylum seekers from the country visited the Championships on Middle Sunday, and the first families through the gates of the All England Club in SW19 expressed their gratitude.
TENNIS
newschain

Israel’s caretaker prime minister holds first Cabinet meeting

Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, has held his first Cabinet meeting since taking over as leader, promising a functional government despite the political instability that is sending the country to its fifth election in less than four years. Mr Lapid, sitting next to his predecessor and power-sharing partner...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

China’s famed Palace Museum opened a branch in Hong Kong on Sunday amid a drive to build loyalty to Beijing in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese rule 25 years ago. Works of calligraphy and paintings on silk dating back more than 1,000 years featured heavily in...
CHINA
newschain

Russia’s defence minister reports capture of Ukraine city

Moscow’s defence minister has said Russian forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk”, Russian news agencies reported.
POLITICS
newschain

Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso and diesel woes

Argentina’s economy minister has resigned unexpectedly, dealing a fresh blow to the government of President Alberto Fernandez as the country struggles with economic problems. Martin Guzman stepped down after a week in which Argentina’s currency hit an all-time low against the US dollar amid soaring inflation and truck drivers...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy