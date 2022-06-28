ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Announces Program To Close Equity Gaps For Eastern Oregon Students

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Cathy Cheney/Portland Business Journal via AP, Pool, File) (Salem,...

Jay Thornhill
4d ago

Dictator Brown has no clue on real life. It’s really time to rid ourselves of this dictator. She’s destroyed Oregon and the Oregon economy.

Woody58
4d ago

If brown wants it . It’s the wrong thing to do. Especially in eastern Oregon. She has no idea what the people on the other side are like.

Carol Hunter
4d ago

As a former EOC student, now Eastern Oregon University....please quit bleeding this State dry with your half thought out plans.

Counties with the most college graduates in Oregon

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
418 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday. 53 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority today also reports almost 1,400 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is 17 percent.
Kate Brown
Oregon's latest minimum wage hike mandatory for thousands

Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50. The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.
Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
Oregon minimum wage to increase tomorrow

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s minimum wage rates are set to go up tomorrow, giving those earning minimum wage a slight raise. In Oregon the minimum wage required by law is different depending on where workers are. Today, June 30, the minimum wage is $14 per hour in the Portland metro area, $12.75 in “standard” counties including Benton, Lane and Linn Counties, and $12 per hour in “non-urban” counties including Coos and Douglas Counties. Tomorrow, July 1, the minimum wage will increase to $14.75 per hour in the Portland metro area, $13.50 per hour in standard counties, and $12.50 per hour in non-urban counties.
Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
State Continues Paying Out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications to Renters & Landlords across Oregon

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is processing applications for payment submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) portal which stopped accepting applications on March 21, 2022. As of today, the agency has paid out $386.66 million in emergency rental assistance to 60,166 households. The funding successfully helped more than 100,000 Oregonians stay in their homes.
Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
