Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of business owners and their employees working near Coronado Park in Albuquerque are coming together to demand change from city and state leadership. A letter addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they are forced to deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment at the park.

They say they are scared to go to work and its time for leaders take responsibility for the problem. “Being homeless is not a crime, and you should not be vilified for being homeless. Committing crimes is a crime and that definitely does need to be addressed,” David White, Founder of Organica said.

White says he is hopeful that Coronado Park will be cleaned up soon. During a press conference earlier this month , Mayor Tim Keller explained the city can not legally clear out the park. The city hopes the Gateway Center will be open by the end of the year, but will only provide beds to women and children to start.

Comments / 26

Capt. R
4d ago

City Government allowed all this to happen...... from Sanctuary city laws to liberal leftist hypocrisy..... and somehow act is if they are Not responsible......... always the law abiding citizens that have to suffer.....

Elaine Baca
4d ago

Judging by their responses, it looks like city officials have no intention of doing ANYTHING. We the people can start by voting this homeless and illegal loving mayor and governor OUT OF OFFICE.

Regina Chavez
4d ago

I know you all aren't going to like what I have to say but very few of those homeless are not on drugs or alcohol and truly need help, but the majority of them are strung out and don't want to do better. Maybe they should start placing them in some kind of in house rehab to clear their minds of all the drugs so they can get a fresh start. That's the problem. They are doing crimes and harassing people cause they need their fix.

KRQE News 13

