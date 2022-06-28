Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of business owners and their employees working near Coronado Park in Albuquerque are coming together to demand change from city and state leadership. A letter addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they are forced to deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment at the park.

They say they are scared to go to work and its time for leaders take responsibility for the problem. “Being homeless is not a crime, and you should not be vilified for being homeless. Committing crimes is a crime and that definitely does need to be addressed,” David White, Founder of Organica said.

White says he is hopeful that Coronado Park will be cleaned up soon. During a press conference earlier this month , Mayor Tim Keller explained the city can not legally clear out the park. The city hopes the Gateway Center will be open by the end of the year, but will only provide beds to women and children to start.

