‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 30 years after the original film came and went quickly in theaters, the world is finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2. Even though the original movie was not a hit upon its first release, its tale of witches and magic became a Halloween staple on cable. It’s amazing what forcing...

screencrush.com

Comments / 28

Dree Man
4d ago

nah...2 are washed up...adds no value anymore...Bye bette.and sarah...🤭😜...however keep kathy ..🤭...shes the funny one...🤪

Reply
6
Rena Ralston
4d ago

this show has lost thanks to Bette and her better than thou opinions.

Reply
14
Griff
3d ago

Boycott everything Disney, especially anything with Midler in it - go woke, go broke 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
5
