Des Moines, IA

2 Judges and A Trial Lawyer nominated For Opening on Iowa Supreme Court

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has a slate of three nominees for an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court, as she prepares to make her fifth appointment to the state’s highest court. Justice Brent Appel is stepping down on July 13th when he reaches the court’s mandatory retirement age of 72. The Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending two judges and a trial lawyer to replace Appel — Appeals Court Judge David May of Polk City, District Court Judge Alan Heavens of Garnavillo, and trial attorney William Miller of Des Moines. The governor has 30 days to review the nominees and make her choice — or Reynolds can reject this group and ask the nominating commission to submit a new slate.

