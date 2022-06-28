Police: Victim injured trying to stop car theft

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a victim was injured while trying to stop a theft.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the suspect stole a vehicle from the 7-Eleven parking lot near N.W. 10th and Western Ave.

Investigators say as the suspect was driving away, the victim tried to stop him.

The victim attempted to reach in the window, and ended up being dragged and run over by the suspect.

As a result, the victim suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

