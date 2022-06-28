ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Victim injured trying to stop car theft

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6D62_0gOKCiqD00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a victim was injured while trying to stop a theft.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the suspect stole a vehicle from the 7-Eleven parking lot near N.W. 10th and Western Ave.

68-year-old woman who suffered multiple broken bones in OHP arrest now facing multiple charges

Investigators say as the suspect was driving away, the victim tried to stop him.

The victim attempted to reach in the window, and ended up being dragged and run over by the suspect.

As a result, the victim suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg.

Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma County Detention Center leaders says detention officer orchestrated stabbing of inmate in his sleep

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Homicide In NE OKC

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. At 1:30 a.m., officers were called near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue after a large fight broke out where shots were fired. Officers said an adult female was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Father of two killed in crash involving cement truck on Norman highway

NORMAN, Okla. — A man died in a multivehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 9 in Norman near Lake Thunderbird. The victim’s family told KOCO 5 that the driver was picking up his brother-in-law on his way to work when he was involved in a crash with a cement truck. His family knew something had happened when he was late.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Car Theft#N W 10th#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Fatal Crash

A driver accused of killing an elderly man is now behind bars. According to Warr Acres police the driver was arrested Saturday. The victim was identified as Charles Myrbo. While one neighbor did not know him personally, she said she often saw him walking his dog at night and had warned him about the traffic.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead Following Norman Crash Along Highway 9

One person is dead following a car crash Friday morning in Norman. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 9 between 120th Avenue Southeast and 132nd Avenue Southeast. Authorities said a pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 9 crossed the median and struck a cement truck traveling eastbound.
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman admits exploiting elderly blind woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 36-year-old Stillwater woman has been placed on probation with extensive conditions for exploiting an elderly blind woman with whom she lived — by illegally obtaining her cell phone, bank card, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card. Stephanie Michelle Wisler, who had been free on...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DOC employee rescues children from burning car

LEXINGTON, Okla. — Ronnie Rollings was home fishing on his Lexington farm and enjoying his day off from the Joseph Harp Corrections Center. Suddenly, across from the farm pond, a car collided with a utility pole. “It snapped that telephone pole completely off,” Rollings said. Except for Rollings...
LEXINGTON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy