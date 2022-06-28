ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kyrie Irving opts in with Nets

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3CuZ_0gOKCJyA00

BOSTON -- In the latest episode of "As Kyrie's World Turns," Kyrie Irving reversed course and opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

For the majority of Monday it sounded like Irving was set to either opt out of his deal or force a trade somewhere. But the mercurial guard opted in Monday evening, settling for his $36.5 million payday from Brooklyn.

"Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Irving told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is how Irving saw his move. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski painted the situation in a much different light when he reported Irving's decision.

"Without the ability to find a sign-and-trade deal, Kyrie Irving plans to exercise his $36M player option for next season and return to the Nets, sources confirm," Woj reported.

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly the only team interested in acquiring Irving. But it would have been difficult to work out a trade that worked for both sides, so Irving's only real option was to opt out and sign with the Lakers for $6 million. So he had 30 million reasons to return to the Nets.

That will keep Irving and Kevin Durant together for at least one more season, as the Nets try to bounce back from a disappointing first round exit by the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Irving averaged 27.4 points per game last season, but played in only 29 regular season games due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccination rules. He averaged 21.4 points during Brooklyn's first-round sweep by Boston, which is a tad bit inflated by his 39-point Game 1 effort.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Nets' Plan For Ben Simmons Has Been Revealed

The dream duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lasted just a few seasons for the Brooklyn Nets. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks "is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star." Just days after learning Irving opted into his deal, Durant wants out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: Potential Kevin Durant Trade Suitor Has Been Identified

Before Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his 2022-23 player option, the entire NBA considered the alluring scenario of Kevin Durant seeking a trade. Had Irving left the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance Durant may have also wanted to exit. If the two-time NBA Finals MVP requested a trade, suitors would have lined up for an opportunity to acquire the 33-year-old superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II leaving Warriors to sign three-year, $28 million deal with Blazers, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Athletic#Espn#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s first social media post after Kevin Durant requests trade

Kyrie Irving has now broken his silence after Kevin Durant dropped a bombshell on Thursday about his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets. Well, sort of. Actually, no. Irving posted a photo of himself on Thursday night on Instagram and it doesn’t look like it has anything to do with KD’s recent trade demand: View […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s first social media post after Kevin Durant requests trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

NBA rumors: Celtics showing interest in Thomas Bryant

BOSTON -- The Celtics have been quiet in free agency, but there could be some movement on the horizon. Boston is reportedly interested in free agent center Thomas Bryant, who has other contenders vying for his services.Bryant, 24, is expected to make his decision sometime Friday morning, according to Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Haynes also mentions the Los Angeles Lakers being involved in the Bryant sweepstakes.A second-round pick out of Indiana in 2017, Bryant has been a solid rebounder during his five-year career, averaging 5.7 boards in just over 20 minutes per game. His best season came in...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Atlanta Hawks Make First Blockbuster Trade of NBA Offseason

The Atlanta Hawks have made a big trade to kick off the NBA offseason. On Thursday, it was announced that the Hawks have made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs and acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale. In exchange for Murray and Landale, the Spurs get forward Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first-round pick (from Charlotte via New York), Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 first-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap. This was first reported by Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown fires back at Draymond over bold claim about NBA Finals

Draymond Green is taking a deserved victory lap after winning his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. But not all of his boasts can go unchecked. During a recent appearance on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Green proudly claimed that he got the best of Jaylen Brown during the 2022 NBA Finals when he got tangled up with the Boston Celtics wing in Game 2 of the series.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Lowe: Warriors ironically have 'ideal package' for KD trade

Exactly three years after Kevin Durant agreed to leave the Warriors and sign with Brooklyn, the superstar has requested a trade to ditch the Nets. As NBA analysts and random KD stan Twitter accounts sprint to their trade machines to find potential landing spots for the 12-time All-Star, which team has the most intriguing assets to interest Brooklyn?
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Players the Celtics could target with MLE

BOSTON -- The NBA free agent frenzy is set to tip off Thursday night when players and teams can start to agree to deals. While the Celtics aren't expected to be major players in the hysteria, they do have some work to do and will be actively trying to bolster the team's bench.Brad Stevens has his offseason wish list, which includes adding some more shooting and scoring off the bench, another ball-handler, and some more depth in the frontcourt. His best avenue to add an impact player is the $17.1 TPE at his disposal, but it's no guarantee he'll be...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Duran says he'll be available next time Red Sox play in Toronto

BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora is on his way to winning a $1 bet. Cora said Wednesday that Boston's vaccination status would change by the time his team returned to Toronto in September, and at least one unvaccinated member of the Red Sox has changed their tune about getting the shot. Leadoff man Jarren Duran couldn't travel to Canada for this week's three-game series with the Blue Jays because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, but said Friday in Chicago that he'll be available the next time the Red Sox head north."I love this game too much to miss out...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy