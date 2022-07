The fate of an Ozark County woman accused of killing her daughter nearly five years ago is now in the hands of Judge Calvin Holden following Thursday’s closing arguments. Rebecca Ruud is on a bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony in connection with the 2017 death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie.

OZARK COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO