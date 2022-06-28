ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

By Su-Bin Kwak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor...

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
New finding improves tumor response to immunotherapies

Researchers from The University of Western Australia and Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute have found a new way to improve treatment of tumors that previously did not respond to immunotherapies. Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses certain parts of a person's immune system to fight diseases such as cancer. It...
Hypoxia-induced LncRNA DACT3-AS1 upregulates PKM2 to promote metastasis in hepatocellular carcinoma through the HDAC2/FOXA3 pathway

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Growing evidence has revealed that hypoxia is involved in multiple stages of cancer development. However, there are limited reports on the effects of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression under hypoxia. The main purposes of this study were to analyze the effect of the novel lncRNA DACT3-AS1 on metastasis in HCC and to elucidate the related molecular mechanism. Bioinformatics tools were employed. RT"“qPCR or western blot assays were conducted to detect RNA or protein expression. Clinical samples and in vivo assays were utilized to reveal the role of DACT3-AS1 in HCC. Other mechanism and functional analyses were specifically designed and performed as well. Based on the collected data, this study revealed that HIF-1Î± transcriptionally activates DACT3-AS1 expression under hypoxia. DACT3-AS1 was verified to promote metastasis in HCC. Mechanistically, DACT3-AS1 promotes the interaction between HDAC2 and FOXA3 to stimulate FOXA3 deacetylation, which consequently downregulates the FOXA3 protein. Furthermore, FOXA3 serves as a transcription factor that can bind to the PKM2 promoter region, thus hindering PKM2 expression. To summarize, this study uncovered that HIF-1Î±-induced DACT3-AS1 promotes metastasis in HCC and can upregulate PKM2 via the HDAC2/FOXA3 pathway in HCC cells.
Gaps and opportunities in the treatment of relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma: Consensus recommendations of the NCI Multiple Myeloma Steering Committee

A wide variety of new therapeutic options for Multiple Myeloma (MM) have recently become available, extending progression-free and overall survival for patients in meaningful ways. However, these treatments are not curative, and patients eventually relapse, necessitating decisions on the appropriate choice of treatment(s) for the next phase of the disease. Additionally, an important subset of MM patients will prove to be refractory to the majority of the available treatments, requiring selection of effective therapies from the remaining options. Immunomodulatory agents (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and alkylating agents are the major classes of MM therapies, with several options in each class. Patients who are refractory to one agent in a class may be responsive to a related compound or to a drug from a different class. However, rules for selection of alternative treatments in these situations are somewhat empirical and later phase clinical trials to inform those choices are ongoing. To address these issues the NCI Multiple Myeloma Steering Committee formed a relapsed/refractory working group to review optimal treatment choices, timing, and sequencing and provide recommendations. Additional issues considered include the role of salvage autologous stem cell transplantation, risk stratification, targeted approaches for genetic subsets of MM, appropriate clinical trial endpoints, and promising investigational agents. This report summarizes the deliberations of the working group and suggests potential avenues of research to improve the precision, timing, and durability of treatments for Myeloma.
Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
A new discovery could lead to the development of drugs that halt Alzheimer's

While there aren't any reliable treatment methods for people with Alzheimer's disease, research teams across the world are searching for ways to prevent the condition. In February, we reported that a new blood test may be able to detect Alzheimer's dementia with 93 percent accuracy. Just a week ago, we also delivered the news that a new technique has been developed that can diagnose Alzheimer's disease in a single scan.
CHREBP suppresses gastric cancer progression via the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that carbohydrate response element binding protein (CHREBP) has a crucial function in tumor pathology. In this study, we found CHREBP downregulation in gastric cancer (GC) tissues, and CHREBP was determined to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC. The downregulation of CHREBP promoted cell proliferation and inhibited apoptosis. Moreover, the level of cyclin D1 was significantly correlated with CHREBP expression in GC and paracancerous normal samples. In addition, CHREBP transcriptionally inhibited cyclin D1 expression in GC cells. Tumor suppressor activity of CHREBP could be affected by the upregulation of cyclin D1. In summary, CHREBP was found to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC and to influence GC growth and apoptosis via targeting the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway.
RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
'Masked' Cancer Drug Kills Tumors While Sparing Healthy Tissue, Early Results Show

Many cancer treatments are notoriously savage on the body. Drugs often attack both healthy cells and tumor cells, causing a plethora of side effects. Immunotherapies that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells are no different. Though they have prolonged the lives of countless patients, they work in only a subset of patients. One study found that fewer than 30 percent of breast cancer patients respond to one of the most common forms of immunotherapy.
GREM1 is required to maintain cellular heterogeneity in pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) shows pronounced epithelial and mesenchymal cancer cell populations1,2,3,4. Cellular heterogeneity in PDAC is an important feature in disease subtype specification3,4,5, but how distinct PDAC subpopulations interact, and the molecular mechanisms that underlie PDAC cell fate decisions, are incompletely understood. Here we identify the BMP inhibitor GREM16,7 as a key regulator of cellular heterogeneity in pancreatic cancer in human and mouse. Grem1 inactivation in established PDAC in miceÂ resulted in a direct conversion of epithelial into mesenchymal PDAC cells within days, suggesting that persistent GREM1 activity is required to maintain the epithelial PDAC subpopulations. By contrast, Grem1 overexpression caused an almost complete 'epithelialization' of highly mesenchymal PDAC, indicating that high GREM1 activity is sufficient to revert the mesenchymal fate of PDAC cells. Mechanistically, Grem1 was highly expressed in mesenchymal PDAC cells and inhibited the expression of the epithelial"“mesenchymal transition transcription factors Snai1 (also known as Snail) and Snai2 (also known as Slug) in the epithelial cell compartment, therefore restricting epithelial"“mesenchymal plasticity. Thus, constant suppression of BMP activity is essential to maintain epithelial PDAC cells, indicating that the maintenance of the cellular heterogeneity of pancreatic cancer requires continuous paracrine signalling elicited by a single soluble factor.
Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
Cytotoxic FCER1G innate-like T cells: new potential for tumour immunotherapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 204 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Chou and colleagues define a new evolutionarily conserved class of tumour-elicited immune response mediated by a distinct population of T cell receptor (TCR)-positive FCER1G-expressing innate-like T cells with high cytotoxic potential (Î±Î²ILTCKs).1.
SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer suppressor or promoter, which is mainly dependent on SIX3's influence on the signal pathways that promote or inhibit cancer in cells. The low expression of SIX3 in most malignant tumors was confirmed by detailed studies, which could promote the cell cycle, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. The recovery or upregulation of SIX3 expression to suppress cancer is closely related to the direct or indirect inhibition of the Wnt pathway. However, in some malignancies, such as esophageal cancer and gastric cancer, SIX3 is a tumor-promoting factor, and repressing SIX3 improves patients' prognosis. This review introduces the research progress of SIX3 in tumors and gives a comprehensive analysis, intending to explain why SIX3 plays different roles in different cancers and provide new cancer therapy strategies.
Is loss of p53 a driver of ductal carcinoma in situ progression?

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-obligate precursor of invasive carcinoma. Multiple studies have shown that DCIS lesions typically possess a driver mutation associated with cancer development. Mutation in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene is present in 15"“30% of pure DCIS lesions and in ~30% of invasive breast cancers. Mutations in TP53 are significantly associated with high-grade DCIS, the most likely form of DCIS to progress to invasive carcinoma. In this review, we summarise published evidence on the prevalence of mutant TP53 in DCIS (including all DCIS subtypes), discuss the availability of mouse models for the study of DCIS and highlight the need for functional studies of the role of TP53 in the development of DCIS and progression from DCIS to invasive disease.
The dynamic roles of the bladder tumour microenvironment

Bladder cancer is a prevalent but currently understudied cancer type and patient outcomes are poor when it progresses to the muscle-invasive stage. Current research in bladder cancer focuses on the genetic and epigenetic alterations occurring within the urothelial cell compartment; however, the stromal compartment receives less attention. Dynamic changes and intercellular communications occur in the tumour microenvironment (TME) of the bladder - a new concept and niche that we designate as the bladder TME (bTME) - during tumour evolution, metastatic progression and in the context of therapeutic response. Collagens and their cognate receptors, the discoidin domain receptors, have a role in various steps of the metastatic cascade and in immune checkpoint resistance. Furthermore, the presence of another TME niche, the metastatic TME (met-TME), is a novel concept that could support divergent progression of metastatic colonization in different organs, resulting in distant metastases with distinct characteristics and genetics from the primary tumour. The stroma has divergent roles in mediating therapeutic response to BCG immunotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as conventional chemotherapy or trimodality therapy (that is, maximal transurethral resection of bladder tumour, chemotherapy and radiotherapy). The local bTME and distant met-TME are currently conceptually and therapeutically unexploited niches that should be actively investigated. New biological insights from these TMEs will enable rational design of strategies that co-target the tumour and stroma, which are expected to improve the outcomes of patients with advanced bladder cancer.
