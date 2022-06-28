Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

We previously reported on two brothers who carry identical compound heterozygous PRKN mutations yet present with significantly different Parkinson's Disease (PD) clinical phenotypes. Juvenile cases demonstrate that PD is not necessarily an aging-associated disease. Indeed, evidence for a developmental component to PD pathogenesis is accumulating. Thus, we hypothesized that the presence of additional genetic modifiers, including genetic loci relevant to mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, could potentially contribute to the different clinical manifestations of the two brothers. We differentiated human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) derived from the two brothers into mesencephalic neural precursor cells and early postmitotic dopaminergic neurons and performed wholeexome sequencing and transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses. No significant differences in the expression of canonical dopamine neuron differentiation markers were observed. Yet our transcriptomic analysis revealed a significant downregulation of the expression of three neurodevelopmentally relevant cell adhesion molecules, CNTN6, CNTN4 and CHL1, in the cultures of the more severely affected brother. In addition, several HLA genes, known to play a role in neurodevelopment, were differentially regulated. The expression of EN2, a transcription factor crucial for mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, was also differentially regulated. We further identified differences in cellular processes relevant to dopamine metabolism. Lastly, wholeexome sequencing, transcriptomics and metabolomics data all revealed differences in glutathione (GSH) homeostasis, the dysregulation of which has been previously associated with PD. In summary, we identified genetic differences which could potentially, at least partially, contribute to the discordant clinical PD presentation of the two brothers.

