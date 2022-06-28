ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

By Georgios I. Laliotis
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence...

Nature.com

Subretinal drusenoid deposits as a biomarker of age-related macular degeneration progression via reduction of the choroidal vascularity index

This study aimed to analyse the role of the choroid in early age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by analysing choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in pure cohorts of patients with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) or conventional drusen (CD). Subjects/Methods. This was an observational cross-sectional study. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination and multimodal imaging including...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7, published online 13 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained two instances of an error in the methods section, which incorrectly read '"¦using the CHARMM software (v. 43a1)'. The correct version states '(v. 45b1)' in place of '(v. 43a1)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Splicing#Egfr#Phosphorylation#Cancer Cell#University Of Crete#Rna#Department Of Oncology#The Academy Of Athens#Department Of Pathology#Harvard Medical School
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cancer cells spread aggressively during sleep

The deadly spread of cancer occurs predominantly during sleep, as revealed by an analysis of migrating human tumour cells in the bloodstream. What are the implications of this finding for the treatment of cancer?. Harrison Ball 0 &. Harrison Ball is in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Rogel Cancer Center,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Charting roadmaps towards novel and safe synergistic immunotherapy combinations

Checkpoint inhibitor-based cancer immunotherapy is often combined in the clinic with other immunotherapy strategies, targeted therapies, chemotherapy or standard-of-care treatments to achieve superior therapeutic efficacy. The large number of immunotherapy combinations that are currently undergoing clinical testing necessitate the establishment of faithful criteria to prioritize optimal combinations with evidence of synergy, to determine their safety and optimal sequence of administration and to identify biomarkers of therapy resistance and response. In this review, we focus on recent developments in immunotherapy combinations and reflect on how combinations should be optimized to maximize the impact of immunotherapy in clinical oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential vulnerability of anterior cingulate cortex cell types to diseases and drugs

In psychiatric disorders, mismatches between disease states and therapeutic strategies are highly pronounced, largely because of unanswered questions regarding specific vulnerabilities of different cell types and therapeutic responses. Which cellular events (housekeeping or salient) are most affected? Which cell types succumb first to challenges, and which exhibit the strongest response to drugs? Are these events coordinated between cell types? How does disease and drug effect this coordination? To address these questions, we analyzed single-nucleus-RNAseq (sn-RNAseq) data from the human anterior cingulate cortex-a region involved in many psychiatric disorders. Density index, a metric for quantifying similarities and dissimilarities across functional profiles, was employed to identify common or salient functional themes across cell types. Cell-specific signatures were integrated with existing disease and drug-specific signatures to determine cell-type-specific vulnerabilities, druggabilities, and responsiveness. Clustering of functional profiles revealed cell types jointly participating in these events. SST and VIP interneurons were found to be most vulnerable, whereas pyramidal neurons were least. Overall, the disease state is superficial layer-centric, influences cell-specific salient themes, strongly impacts disinhibitory neurons, and influences astrocyte interaction with a subset of deep-layer pyramidal neurons. In absence of disease, drugs profiles largely recapitulate disease profiles, offering a possible explanation for drug side effects. However, in presence of disease, drug activities, are deep layer-centric and involve activating a distinct subset of deep-layer pyramidal neurons to circumvent the disease state's disinhibitory circuit malfunction. These findings demonstrate a novel application of sn-RNAseq data to explain drug and disease action at a systems level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease: optic nerve head swelling, ocular blood flow and retinal oxygen metabolism

To investigate the association of optic nerve head (ONH) swelling in the acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) disease with blood flow velocity in the choroid and ONH and oxygen saturation and diameter of retinal vessels. Methods. In this prospective study, 25 patients (50 eyes) were studied. Thirteen patients (26...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) calculator-a consensus-based decision tool for initiating antitubercular therapy in ocular tuberculosis

To introduce the Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) Calculator, an online clinical scoring system for initiating antitubercular therapy (ATT) in patients with ocular tuberculosis (TB). Method. The COTS Calculator was derived from COTS Consensus (COTS CON) data, which has previously published consensus guidelines. Using a two-step Delphi method, 81 experts...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic profiles of hiPSC-derived dopamine neurons from clinically discordant brothers with identical PRKN deletions

We previously reported on two brothers who carry identical compound heterozygous PRKN mutations yet present with significantly different Parkinson's Disease (PD) clinical phenotypes. Juvenile cases demonstrate that PD is not necessarily an aging-associated disease. Indeed, evidence for a developmental component to PD pathogenesis is accumulating. Thus, we hypothesized that the presence of additional genetic modifiers, including genetic loci relevant to mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, could potentially contribute to the different clinical manifestations of the two brothers. We differentiated human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) derived from the two brothers into mesencephalic neural precursor cells and early postmitotic dopaminergic neurons and performed wholeexome sequencing and transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses. No significant differences in the expression of canonical dopamine neuron differentiation markers were observed. Yet our transcriptomic analysis revealed a significant downregulation of the expression of three neurodevelopmentally relevant cell adhesion molecules, CNTN6, CNTN4 and CHL1, in the cultures of the more severely affected brother. In addition, several HLA genes, known to play a role in neurodevelopment, were differentially regulated. The expression of EN2, a transcription factor crucial for mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, was also differentially regulated. We further identified differences in cellular processes relevant to dopamine metabolism. Lastly, wholeexome sequencing, transcriptomics and metabolomics data all revealed differences in glutathione (GSH) homeostasis, the dysregulation of which has been previously associated with PD. In summary, we identified genetic differences which could potentially, at least partially, contribute to the discordant clinical PD presentation of the two brothers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional screening reveals HORMAD1-driven gene dependencies associated with translesion synthesis and replication stress tolerance

HORMAD1 expression is usually restricted to germline cells, but it becomes mis-expressed in epithelial cells in ~60% of triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs), where it is associated with elevated genomic instability (1). HORMAD1 expression in TNBC is bimodal with HORMAD1-positive TNBC representing a biologically distinct disease group. Identification of HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies may uncover novel therapies for this disease group. To study HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies, we generated a SUM159 cell line model with doxycycline-inducible HORMAD1 that replicated genomic instability phenotypes seen in HORMAD1-positive TNBC (1). Using small interfering RNA screens, we identified candidate genes whose depletion selectively inhibited the cellular growth of HORMAD1-expressing cells. We validated five genes (ATR, BRIP1, POLH, TDP1 and XRCC1), depletion of which led to reduced cellular growth or clonogenic survival in cells expressing HORMAD1. In addition to the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase POLH, we identified a HORMAD1-driven dependency upon additional TLS polymerases, namely POLK, REV1, REV3L and REV7. Our data confirms that out-of-context somatic expression of HORMAD1 can lead to genomic instability and reveals that HORMAD1 expression induces dependencies upon replication stress tolerance pathways, such as translesion synthesis. Our data also suggest that HORMAD1 expression could be a patient selection biomarker for agents targeting replication stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Stretchable nanofibers of polyvinylidenefluoride (PVDF)/thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) nanocomposite to support piezoelectric response via mechanical elasticity

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Abdulrzak Masrani which was incorrectly given as Abdulrazak Masrani. The original Article has been corrected. Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), 13133, Doha, Kuwait. Nader Shehata,Â Remya Nair,Â Rabab Boualayan,Â Ishac KandasÂ &Â Abdulrzak...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA-based platform for efficient and precisely targeted bioorthogonal catalysis in living systems

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29167-x, published online 18 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, affiliation 1 and 2 were listed in the wrong order. The order has been corrected to read: 1, State Key Laboratory of Rare Earth Resources Utilization and Laboratory of Chemical Biology, Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Changchun 130022, P. R. China and 2, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui 230029, P. R. China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY

